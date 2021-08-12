Sheffield Wednesday signing Florian Kamberi on why he is more than just a targetman

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Florian Kamperi. Picture: Getty Images.

The Swiss-born forward recently joined the Owls on a season-long loan from St Gallen and has experience in the British game north of the border with Aberdeen, Glasgow Rangers and Hibernian.

The 6ft 2in frontman will add some height to the Owls forward line, but the 26-year-old is quick to point out that he has much more to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Even if I am a tall boy - 189 - I am not like a targetman who just takes the ball.

“I like to play and link up and like to play one versus one and I can score goals and make assists, like I did in the past.

“I have the mentality to give everything to the team and am not a selfish guy who just thinks for himself. I am a team player.

Kamberi is competing against the likes of Sylla Sow, Lee Gregory and Theo Corbeanu - all among 13 new signings at the club - for a place up front and the competition is something which inspires him.

Equally, he admits he had no hesitation in joining Wednesday when he heard of their interest.

On the notion of competition, he commented: “It will push you to give 100 per cent or even more. Eighty per cent is not enough, it is 120 per cent because you know someone is waiting behind the door for you.

“It is good for the team and team spirit as everyone has to push themselves to the limit.”

And on potentially earning a long-term deal at the club, he said: “I am not looking too much at what happens in the future.

“I am now here and have a chance to help the team get promoted. I am looking at it game by game and to improve my performance and get the club back to where it belongs.