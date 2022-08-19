Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have been vulnerable in that area too often under Darren Moore’s management, although in fairness they have kept three clean sheets this season too.

McGuiness has joined on a season-long loan from Cardiff City. The centre-back is a defender who says he enjoys defending, which is not always the given it once was.

LOAN SIGNING: Centre-back Mark McGuinness has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City

"My job is defending first and foremost but I like to get on the ball," he told the club's official website. "I like heading and I think I can be a threat in both boxes."

McGuinness's Arsenal upbringing at Arsenal suggests he should be comfortable in possession but he has played all his senior football on loan at Ipswich Town, then at Cardiff City.

He made 33 Championship starts for the Bluebirds last season - scoring three times - but has fallen out of favour since.

"I had a good season last season and I'm just looking forward to playing games and developing," he said.

It hardly needs saying that the stature and ambition of the League One club are what has drawn the 21-year-old to South Yorkshire.

"When a club like Sheffield Wednesday comes along and gives you that opportunity I couldn't turn it down," he said.

"It's something I've been looking forward to as soon as I heard they were interested so I'm looking forward to cracking on.

"Sheffield Wednesday are a huge club with a lot of pedigree so for me it was a no-brainer in terms of getting great experience in a great city and being under a good manager as well," he said.

"The ambition is to try and get that promotion and win the league and that definitely drew me to the club as well."

Whether this brings to an end the search for a new centre-back caused by Akin Famewo's injury remains to be seen.Moore said he would have to dip into the market after Famewo picked up a serious muscle injury on his debut but he is a left-sided centre-back and right-footed McGuinness has almost always been used on the right.