All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sheffield Wednesday state of play: Derby County offer Marvin Johnson escape route as Owls work on loan signings

Derby County appear to have offered Marvin Johnson an escape route out of Sheffield Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be completed with the Owls preoccupied by trying to bring other players in too.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 20:01 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 20:12 BST

Despite having signed a new contract in the summer, Johnson's face clearly does not fit with manager Xisco Munoz, and it would suit all parties if he could leave before Friday's 11pm deadline.

But as of yesterday, Munoz told the media there had been no concrete interest in the winger, a key figure under Darren Moore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Warne's Rams are believed to have entered the fray, but are thought to be haggling over a loan fee for the player, according to The Telegraph.

Most Popular
OUT OF FAVOUR: Marvin Johnson of Sheffield WednesdayOUT OF FAVOUR: Marvin Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday
OUT OF FAVOUR: Marvin Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday

At the same time, the Owls are working to tie up signings with loans for Jeff Hendrick and Alex Mowatt believed to be in the pipeline. They had also hoped to sign Hendrick's Newcastle United team-mate Isaac Hayden, but the former Hull City midfielder now looks more likely to go to Standard Liege.

Their chances of signing Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley do not seem dead after all after Swansea City reportedly failed in a £3m bid because the player who scored twice in the midweek 8-0 League Cup win over Harrogate Town did not want to move to south Wales.

Deals must be completed by 11pm on Friday.

Related topics:Derby CountySwansea CityIsaac Hayden