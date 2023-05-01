ON A DAY when Sheffield Wednesday's top-two hopes officially ended, a 'pivotal moment' still transpired in their season, according to Michael Smith.

It had nothing to do with a sense of disappointment at missing out on automatic promotion or the big striker scoring his first ever league hat-trick as a professional either.

Instead, it had everything to do with players and supporters appreciating each other's efforts at the final whistle when those in Owls colours walked over to the sell-out visiting contingent to applaud their support after the club's last away match of a bitter-sweet league campaign.

The raucous reception that the players received was telling and reviving.

Michael Smith

Smith said: "I think it is a pivotal moment all season. To hear that at the end will give the lads a real boost knowing that the fans are with us.

"It was a bit of a sticky patch and the fans were rightly upset as we were when it was not going our way. They are going to be huge for us in these next three games - hopefully more.

"It is just one of those years - a freak year. Hats off to Plymouth and Ipswich as they have gone toe to toe with us all season.

"Unfortunately for us, they have managed to come out on top. But we cannot let that let us down.

"I have been lucky enough to be promoted through the play-offs before and they say it is the best way of going up."

While Smith was afforded the acclaim, the return of Josh Windass from the bench was another heartening development.

On Smith and Windass, Moore added: "It was a complete performance from Smudger from a striker's perspective.

"His work-rate is unsung, but for him, he'd probably say he wants the goals and got them, added to his work-rate. Credit to him.