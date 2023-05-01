All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
16 minutes ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
16 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
18 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
21 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
21 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith on a 'pivotal moment' which had nothing to do with his hat-trick at Shrewsbury Town

ON A DAY when Sheffield Wednesday's top-two hopes officially ended, a 'pivotal moment' still transpired in their season, according to Michael Smith.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST

It had nothing to do with a sense of disappointment at missing out on automatic promotion or the big striker scoring his first ever league hat-trick as a professional either.

Instead, it had everything to do with players and supporters appreciating each other's efforts at the final whistle when those in Owls colours walked over to the sell-out visiting contingent to applaud their support after the club's last away match of a bitter-sweet league campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The raucous reception that the players received was telling and reviving.

Most Popular
Michael SmithMichael Smith
Michael Smith

Smith said: "I think it is a pivotal moment all season. To hear that at the end will give the lads a real boost knowing that the fans are with us.

"It was a bit of a sticky patch and the fans were rightly upset as we were when it was not going our way. They are going to be huge for us in these next three games - hopefully more.

"It is just one of those years - a freak year. Hats off to Plymouth and Ipswich as they have gone toe to toe with us all season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Unfortunately for us, they have managed to come out on top. But we cannot let that let us down.

"I have been lucky enough to be promoted through the play-offs before and they say it is the best way of going up."

While Smith was afforded the acclaim, the return of Josh Windass from the bench was another heartening development.

On Smith and Windass, Moore added: "It was a complete performance from Smudger from a striker's perspective.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His work-rate is unsung, but for him, he'd probably say he wants the goals and got them, added to his work-rate. Credit to him.

"Josh will have another week's training and volume in him. At the most, he was going to get 10 minutes. Iky (Michael Ihiekwe) was going to get 70 minutes, so it's a perfect day in that regard."

Related topics:Josh WindassPlymouthIpswich