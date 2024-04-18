Second-from-bottom Wednesday, level on points but behind the team just above them in Huddersfield Town on goal difference, are two points adrift of the team just outside of the bottom three in Birmingham City with three games to go.

Key action on Saturday sees Town host Swansea City, while Blues head to Smith’s former club Rotherham United, who are already relegated - but have been buoyed by the appointment of former manager Steve Evans this week.

Other sides in the relegation mix also take the field with QPR welcoming Preston in the late kick-off and Stoke City entertaining Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith is challenged by Stoke City's Michael Rose in last weekend's game at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Plenty could happen, for better or worse, before Wednesday take the stage at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday lunch-time, with the Lancastrians still needing points to assure their own safety.

On a silent Saturday, Smith said: “It’s a bit of a strange one. I don’t think I have ever been in this position before.

"You can say you are going to stay away from it all you want, but someone will say something and you are going to check your phone and might see something on social media.

"You are going to see the results no matter what. I can just echo what the manager has said - we can only control what we can and obviously that is the result in the game on Sunday and all the focus will be on that.”

Wednesday will be backed by a huge travelling contingent of 7,400 fans at Ewood Park, the biggest away following in the EFL this term.

Smith has called on the packed out following in the Darwen End to do their bit to help the Owls secure the three points which they desperately need to maintain their hopes of a ‘Great Escape.’

The north-easterner added: “These are the games you want to play in, but not in the situation we are in. Obviously, the away fans have been tremendous since I have been at the club. Even in League One, they followed us everywhere.

"The away fan is a different kind of fan - very vocal and really loud, with all the songs and stuff and really get behind the lads and I am really looking forward to it.

"To echo what Will (Vaulks) said (earlier this week), they really can be our 12th man. We’ve seen it time and time again last season with the Newcastle game and second leg in the play-offs.

"It speaks volumes given the situation we are in, that they are still going to travel in such numbers in a relegation scrap. It’s been unbelievable.