Sheffield Wednesday takeover rumours: Businessman wants to help, not replace, Dejphon Chansiri

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri

The Thai businessman has come in for criticism since play-off final-winning manager Darren Moore left the club by mutual consent last week.

At a recent Q&A with supporters, Chansiri said he was not prepared to explain why Moore and his backroom staff left. He also came under criticism for the price of season tickets and shirts.

Rumours have since emerged that Shaw could lead a takeover but he insists he is only looking to support the current regime, in place since 2015.

“Following some recent modest speculation on Sheffield Wednesday social media and fans’ chat rooms, I can confirm that we have been in direct contact with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club (SWFC) and representatives of the club’s owner and chairman, Dejphon Chansiri," he said via a statement given to the BBC's Rob Staton.

“My only motive is to ensure SWFC remains steadfast in supporting Dejphon Chansiri’s vision to be as competitive as possible in the Championship, whilst starting to build a new chapter in the club’s history, too. His vision puts the next generation first, whilst also reviewing and integrating an international rebrand of this most magnificent club, rich in history and with one of the greatest fan bases in the modern game.

“Dejphon Chansiri is rightly clear in his view that the club is not for sale. Mr Chansiri has my full support on this. Any attack on him is an attack on myself and my partners.

"There has never been another Sheffield Wednesday owner and chairman who has committed so much of their own money to the club, and in so doing has brought the team to within a whisker of being part of the most elite football league in the world, the English Premier League. Mr Chansiri has reinvigorated pride, hope and aspiration in SWFC, more so than any other owner and chairman since the demise of the club, which seemingly began more than 20 years ago.

"As a dedicated and passionate mental health advocate, particularly for the next generation, I know all too well how hanging on to the past and facing bureaucratic advocacy can lead to stagnation. The time has come for action and impact.

“My US partners and I are all in. We 100 per cent support the owner and chairman, and wish to assist him in achieving his vision, one that is long overdue. My partners and I have had very pleasant and encouraging talks behind the scenes with SWFC, a synergy of minds and values that we hope will ignite a trajectory that will be for the good of Sheffield and its people. The community and city will be proud, jobs will be created.

"On top of that, SWFC fans and the club will be showcased around the world, particularly in the US, as we work closely with Mr Chansiri to elevate the club and the SWFC brand.

