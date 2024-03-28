The deadline for registering players for the final eight Championship games of the Owls campaign is 5pm on Thursday and although Gregory and Hendrick have been added to a squad which now numbers 24, manager Danny Rohl will only decide after the final training session if the versatile Paterson will fill the 25th and final slot for senior players, or if it will be left vacant.

Rohl even hinted that Hendrick, on loan from Newcastle United, could be involved at home to Swansea City on Good Friday, and that Bailey Cadamarteri could be rewarded for a successful England Under-19 debut.

Whilst Gregory and Hendrick were left out because they were out of favour with Rohl looking to make room for free-agent signings he was never able to make, Paterson’s owed more to knee surgery which left his fitness in doubt.

INJURY: Callum Paterson

That was still the case when Rohl spoke to the media before Thursday's training session.

"Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick are back on the list," he confirmed. "Callum Paterson is still injured and I have one free space so everyone who can play and train is now on the list."

As to whether Paterson could be added today, he said: "It depends. We have to look now. It's not so easy but we will try it.

"If Callum Paterson is not available we go with the 24 players."

Rohl even hinted Hendrick could be in the matchday squad to host Swansea City on Good Friday, saying: "I look to my No 6 (defensive midfield) position it could be that some guy comes very quickly back into the squad tomorrow."

The Owls went into the international break with a number of injury concerns and although their call-ups have not added to it, there remain question marks over Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda.

Both came off injured in the last game, a 6-0 thrashing at Ipswich Town, and Poveda withdrew from Colombia's March internationals as a result.

"The good thing is we have training today and then we will see who is available and who is not. It's bad news for you because I can give you no answers today. You'll have to look tomorrow.

"I have to look at the whole picture. After this game we still have seven games to go (between now and May 4). If there is some risk, I will not risk anyone.

"They are in training, involved, but it depends. I have to make a final decision this afternoon to see what we can do and what is really helpful for us for the following weeks."

Josh Windass has not played since January, and will not this Easter weekend, but he is close to returning from a persistent muscle injury.

"It looks good," said Rohl. "I hope (he can play) next week for QPR. He's closer and closer. He's trained in some parts of training with us and it's good to see.

"Especially if you have two games on Friday and Monday, it's always hard.

"After the game at Middlesbrough we have a week to prepare the guys."

Rohl also suggested Cadamarteri could get the chance to build on an international break which saw him snub a call-up by Jamaica to make his England Under-19 debut against the USA.

