Sheffield Wednesday transfer latest: Second signing of January window as former Barnsley and Chelsea striker joins Owls
Ugbo, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Barnsley, has joined on loan from French outfit Troyes, after a temporary stint at Championship rivals Cardiff City was cut short.
Ugbo's arrival follows on from the signing of Brighton keeper James Beadle, with the Owls in the hunt for several other players including West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry.
Ugbo, was started his career at Chelsea, has scored four goals in 20 matches for the Bluebirds this term and scored the opener in their 2-1 win over the Owls in the Principality in August.
The 25-year-old Canadian international, born in London, has previously played for a number of clubs on loan, including the Reds, MK Dons, Scunthorpe United and Cercle Burgge, while also having a permanent spell at Belgian outfit Genk
Ugbo - capable of playing down the middle or on the flanks - struggled for regular game-time at Cardiff and has now left the Welsh club to be loaned back out to the Owls.
Several players could also leave the club this month, including loanees Jeff Hendrick and Devis Vasquez, while Lee Gregory and Michael Smith are attracting interest.
Gregory has several suitors in the lower-divisions, including Mansfield, while Smith also has his admirers.