Sheffield Wednesday transfer latest: Second signing of January window as former Barnsley and Chelsea striker joins Owls

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have secured the signature of loan signing Ike Ugbo - the club's second new arrival of a busy January transfer window thus far.

Ugbo, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Barnsley, has joined on loan from French outfit Troyes, after a temporary stint at Championship rivals Cardiff City was cut short.

Ugbo's arrival follows on from the signing of Brighton keeper James Beadle, with the Owls in the hunt for several other players including West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry.

Ugbo, was started his career at Chelsea, has scored four goals in 20 matches for the Bluebirds this term and scored the opener in their 2-1 win over the Owls in the Principality in August.

Ike Ugbo has scored four goals in the Championship for Cardiff City this season. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The 25-year-old Canadian international, born in London, has previously played for a number of clubs on loan, including the Reds, MK Dons, Scunthorpe United and Cercle Burgge, while also having a permanent spell at Belgian outfit Genk

Ugbo - capable of playing down the middle or on the flanks - struggled for regular game-time at Cardiff and has now left the Welsh club to be loaned back out to the Owls.

Several players could also leave the club this month, including loanees Jeff Hendrick and Devis Vasquez, while Lee Gregory and Michael Smith are attracting interest.