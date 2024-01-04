SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl remains hopeful that he can boost his squad with some signings ‘in the next days’ and has pledged that the Owls will be proactive in the January market.

Wednesday are keen to replenish their numbers this month, ahead of the key final three-and-a-half months of the campaign, with Rohl also revealing that some movement of loan players currently at the club could come into his thinking.

Devis Vasquez, signed on a season-long loan from AC Milan, has been struggling for game-time, as has Jeff Hendrick, who joined from Newcastle United at the end of the summer.

The Ireland international has not featured since early December, while Vasquez’s last appearance was at the start of October.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: PA.

On the prospect of new signings, Rohl, whose side take a break from league duties on Saturday when they host Cardiff City in the FA Cup, said: "We are still in good meetings and talks. There are always three parts, there’s the new player, the old club and the new one about speaking to find agreements.

"We are still working and hopefully, we can sign some players in the next days, for sure.

"We will try our best. Hopefully, we will make the right decisions.

"For me, it’s important we make some quick transfers and have the players immediately here. But you never know what happens. Sometimes, you think: ‘now, we are very close’ and then something new happens.

"We have a shortlist, for sure, with some good players. Let’s see if we can bring the players to Wednesday. We have delivered some good arguments and it is very helpful to come closer to the line.

"We will be proactive and will not wait for something to happen. We will be proactive to do something in the market.”

On the potential for some loanees to leave the club, he continued: "I think it could happen that something happens with our loan players as well, when you look at how many players we have for the same position.

"You can see we are a little bit unbalanced and this is what we can change.

“January is a crazy time. Sometimes, you have to be very quick and sometimes, it takes more time.”

Saturday’s game comes too soon for Callum Paterson, with Wednesday erring on the side of caution after he was taken off 20 minutes into their defeat at Coventry City with concussion - having had similar issues in the past.

Akin Famewo should be back in contention after a hamstring issue.

On his selection policy for the game, Rohl continued: "I spoke with my players and for me it's about keeping the momentum.

"This is important, but for sure, we will have some players where we need to look at how good it is that they play. If there's a risk, then it makes no sense that they play.

"But it's about keeping the momentum and showing a good performance and trying to get in the next round.