Darren Moore says telling Alex Mighten he was going back to Nottingham Forest was one of the most difficult conversations of his managerial career.

The winger was on a season-long loan from Premier League Forest but Sheffield Wednesday exercised their right to cut it short in January, with Mighten not having had the expected impact.

Having already played for Forest in August, it means the only way the 20-year-old can play first-team football again this season is by breaking back into their bloated squad.

Forest manager Steve Cooper has been critical of Moore's decision, saying: "I have my personal views on that, I think if you bring someone in on loan you commit to it."

For his part Moore, who has lost centre-back Mark McGuinness after Cardiff City cut short his loan this week, said it was a difficult decision but one he was unrepentant about.

"It's the dynamics of football, really," he argued.

"He (Mighten) is an exceptional man. It was one of the hardest decisions I had to make since being a manager. To look him in the face and talk to him on that level was a real, real tough decision.

"I've worked in that position before as a loans manager (at West Bromwich Albion) so I know all the dynamics of a loan. I've had to put people into clubs and take them out.

DEPARTURE: Winger Alex Mighten has gone back to Nottingham Forest - to the ire of Steve Cooper

"No loan's ever a failure. If it went well, why did it go well? If it went badly, why did it go badly? How can I be better at it?

"It can be the dynamics on the pitch, living away from home, so many different variables.

"It's just football. Its a footballing decision.

"Alex is an impeccable individual and a wonderful player and we thank him for his time and giving us the platform.

"We sincerely wish him all the best, we thank Nottingham Forest for letting us have him and certainly we wish him well going forward.

"I can understand (Cooper) and those frustrations."

With McGuinness back training with Cardiff waiting for FIFA to officially lift the Bluebirds transfer embargo so he can be re-registered, the Owls will be two players down but Moore was non-committal about whether they will be replaced, saying he had the ability to make loan or permanent signings if he feels the need.

"It's possible," he said. "We've got people here who can deputise and fill in. We'll have a look at that market if needs be to fill that place. We'll look at the injury situation with the other central defenders we've got here but it's an opportunity for one or two we feel within the camp can step into his shoes.

"The next few weeks' results will be the proof in the pudding."

One player he does not expect to leave in January is Callum Paterson.

Heart of Midlothian have made their interest in the versatile Scot known but with his contract expiring in the summer, a free transfer looks more likely then. Moore has no concerns if Paterson is or gets into pre-contract talks, as he is allowed to with non-English clubs now his deal is in its final six months.

"I had a phone call from Robbie (Nielson, the hearts manager) last week and the chat was really good and I understand his situation," he revealed.

"At this moment in time that (Paterson staying in January) is the only thing I see.

"He's experienced, he's head-strong, he's focused and every time he steps in to perform his work ethic and desire for the team is really good. He's got wonderful respect with the players.