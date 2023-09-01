Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: John Buckley signing completes deadline-day scramble for midfield talent
Buckley's arrival from Blackburn Rovers was not confirmed until after the 11pm deadline but followed Jeff Hendrick’s arrival from Newcastle United.
Buckley’s signing was complicated by a reported £3m bid from Swansea City but the 24-year-old was said not to want to move to south Wales.
It is no wonder he was keener on Yorkshire. Quite apart from the obvious, Buckley enjoyed himself in Harrogate on Wednesday scoring twice as an under-strength Blackburn Rovers beat their League Two hosts 8-0 in the League Cup. it added to the goal Buckley had scored against Walsall in the first round.
The Owls have not picked up a point in this season's Championship – the only side in the Football League yet to get off the mark – and are out of the League Cup after two penalty shoot-outs against League Two opposition, one won against Stockport County, one lost to Mansfield Town.
Both players were signed far too late to feature against Leeds United on Saturday. Buckley will now have a two-week international break to settle in, but Hendrick will be away on international duty.