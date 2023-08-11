POWERHOUSE midfielder Momo Diaby has become Sheffield Wednesday’s latest signing with the Frenchman having joined from Portuguese top-flight outfit Portimonense on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old, who is 6ft 6ins tall, is the younger brother of ex-Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby and has previous played alongside Owls' summer signing Juan Delgado at Pacos de Ferreira.

Diaby made 25 appearances last season for Portimonense, who finished one place above the relegation zone in the Primeira Liga. He has played throughout his career in Portuguese football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has become Xisco Munoz’s ninth signing of the summer window and fifth from continental football with goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, winger Anthony Musaba, right-back/winger Delgado and right-back Pol Valentin having also joined the club in the close season.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz (right) shakes hands with Southampton manager Russell Martin ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Bambo Diaby, Di’Shon Bernard, Reece James and Ashley Fletcher have arrived from the EFL at Wednesday, who visit Hull City in a Yorkshire derby in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

While Owls chief Munoz wants to complete more pieces of incoming business before the summer deadline, he is also is not ruling out departures before September 1 as he continues to realign his squad and shape it in his own image.

One player who has been out of his plans in the early part of the season is Marvin Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the general situation, Munoz added: "In the Championship, you always need 25 players ready to play. This is the thing. Right now, everybody in the squad is in my head to help the team.

"When the time arrives, I maybe need to make some decisions.

"Sure, when the (new) players arrive and then after, I maybe need to take some decisions and we need to sell this one.

"Right now, all my focus is on what we have now and to concentrate on the next games. Not only Marvin, but everyone else in my head to try and get the best 11 and find a better team for the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know..In the market, you never know and the market changes every day. Right now, I am happy about our squad.

"We need to improve other things and maybe some need players in the future, but one of the things is that every player here will give 100 per cent to try and stay in the squad.