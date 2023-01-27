SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have sealed their first signing of the January transfer window in the shape of vastly-experienced Stoke City defender Aden Flint.

The giant centre-half - who spent a brief injury-affected loan spell at Hillsborough in 2020-21 - has joined the Owls on loan for the remainder of the season after agreeing terms and successfully completing a medical on Friday morning.

The 33-year-old, whose former clubs include Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Bristol City, has made just nine appearances for the Potters this term, with his last appearance being at the start of October.

He had been linked with a move this month to League One rivals Derby County.

Aden Flint, pictured in his previous loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday.

Flint's signing will provide another senior option in the heart of the backline for the Owls, who are missing several players due to injury.

He was signed before the cut-off point for signings to feature in the FA Cup at the weekend and could make his debut in the fourth-round tie with Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough.

Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Reece James and all currently sidelined for the Owls.

The former, out with a knee injury since November, is not expected to be back in the fray until the final weeks of the season, with the arrival of Flint providing an element of insurance in that regard.

On ex-Rotherham United defender Ihiekwe, boss Darren Moore said: "We think now it looks like it'll probably be towards the end of the campaign rather than any time soon.

"Obviously it's an injury we just have to be cautious with. We have to take our time. He is healing and he is getting better but it's just a slower process really. We'll keep monitoring him and go from there really."

Wednesday have also been running the rule over free agent defender Michael Hector, who is on trial and is continuing to assess the Jamaican international.

Hector, who spent a productive loan spell with the Owls in 2018-19 when he was named as the player of the year, left Fulham last summer.

Moore said: "With Michael, we feel he's done really, really well.