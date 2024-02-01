Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls land Leeds man, with defender set to follow

Poveda is a 23-year-old who spent time in the academies at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City and made his international debut for Colombia in December, but struggled to make the impact his CV pointed to at Elland Road.

Poveda joined Leeds in January 2020 and although he made 30 appearances for them, only two were league starts.

But his potential is clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAMILIAR FACE: Kristian Pedersen has worked with Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Henrik Pedersen at two previous clubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in London to Colombian parents, Poveda began in Chelsea's youth set-up but was in high demand at academy level, moving to Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City.

At that time he represented England from under-16 to under-20 level.

He made his senior debut in the 2019 League Cup semi-final second leg as Pep Guardiola fielded a virtual youth team to defend a 9-0 lead.

He first featured for Leeds in the extended part of the Covid-19-affected 2019-20 season, having signed by Marcelo Bielsa six months earlier for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billed as a winger, his pedigree means he has been able to play other positions too, featuring at centre-forward and in central midfield.

Poveda has had Championship loan spells at Blackburn Rovers – ended by a fractured ankle – and Blackpool.

At 29, Pedersen is more experienced and an international too, having won his solitary Denmark cap in a 2020 friendly against the Faroe Islands. He has worked with manager Danny Rohl's right-hand man Henrik Pedersen before.

Henrik signed his namesake for Danish side Koge in 2014, and later worked with him at Union Berlin. The now 29-year-old made 155 Championship starts for Birmingham City between 2018 and 2022, and returned to the division after a season back in Germany with Cologne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson, a winger by trade but a hugely versatile player, has been Wednesday's first choice left-back in recent weeks. Under Danny Rohl's predecessor Xisco Munoz, centre-back Akin Famewo often filled in there.

Johnson was said to be of interest to Ipswich Town on deadline day.