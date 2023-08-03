All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls seal permanent signing of Monaco's Dutch winger Anthony Musaba to provide further boost ahead of Championship opener with Southampton

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have confirmed the signing of winger Anthony Musaba on a permanent deal – following on from the addition of defender Bambo Diaby.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:47 BST

Dutch wingman Musaba has joined from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

The 22-year-old spent time in Ligue 2 and the Eredivisie last season on loan with Metz and NEC Nijmegen respectively, making 27 senior appearances along the way, having featured just once at first-team level for Monaco since joining for a seven-figure fee from NEC in 2020.

In his time at Monaco, Musaba has also had temporary stints at Belgium club Cercle Brugge and Dutch outfit Heerenveen.

ANIF, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: Anthony Musaba of AS Monaco looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AS Monaco at Maximarkt Sportpark on July 03, 2021 in Anif, Austria. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)ANIF, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: Anthony Musaba of AS Monaco looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AS Monaco at Maximarkt Sportpark on July 03, 2021 in Anif, Austria. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Asked about Musaba at his pre-match press conference before the Owls opener with Southampton on Friday night, boss Xisco Munoz said: “We have many players on our list.

"We have a lot. One of the players (Musaba) is a very good player and is fast and good at one against one.”

The Owls have also made a move to sign AC Milan's Colombian-born goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, having completed the signing of ex-Barnsley and Preston defender Diaby on Thursday night for an undisclosed fee.

The signing of Musaba represents Wednesday’s seventh summer addition – and sixth in the past few weeks.

