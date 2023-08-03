SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have confirmed the signing of winger Anthony Musaba on a permanent deal – following on from the addition of defender Bambo Diaby.

Dutch wingman Musaba has joined from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

The 22-year-old spent time in Ligue 2 and the Eredivisie last season on loan with Metz and NEC Nijmegen respectively, making 27 senior appearances along the way, having featured just once at first-team level for Monaco since joining for a seven-figure fee from NEC in 2020.

In his time at Monaco, Musaba has also had temporary stints at Belgium club Cercle Brugge and Dutch outfit Heerenveen.

ANIF, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: Anthony Musaba of AS Monaco looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AS Monaco at Maximarkt Sportpark on July 03, 2021 in Anif, Austria. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Musaba at his pre-match press conference before the Owls opener with Southampton on Friday night, boss Xisco Munoz said: “We have many players on our list.

"We have a lot. One of the players (Musaba) is a very good player and is fast and good at one against one.”

The Owls have also made a move to sign AC Milan's Colombian-born goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, having completed the signing of ex-Barnsley and Preston defender Diaby on Thursday night for an undisclosed fee.