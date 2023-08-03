Dutch wingman Musaba has joined from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.
The 22-year-old spent time in Ligue 2 and the Eredivisie last season on loan with Metz and NEC Nijmegen respectively, making 27 senior appearances along the way, having featured just once at first-team level for Monaco since joining for a seven-figure fee from NEC in 2020.
In his time at Monaco, Musaba has also had temporary stints at Belgium club Cercle Brugge and Dutch outfit Heerenveen.
Asked about Musaba at his pre-match press conference before the Owls opener with Southampton on Friday night, boss Xisco Munoz said: “We have many players on our list.
"We have a lot. One of the players (Musaba) is a very good player and is fast and good at one against one.”
The Owls have also made a move to sign AC Milan's Colombian-born goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, having completed the signing of ex-Barnsley and Preston defender Diaby on Thursday night for an undisclosed fee.
The signing of Musaba represents Wednesday’s seventh summer addition – and sixth in the past few weeks.