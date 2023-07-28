SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signing of Spanish right-back Pol Valentín from Sporting Gijón for an undisclosed fee.

Valentin, 26, is the club's fourth summer arrival and third of this week following the additions of Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher - with Reece James arriving earlier in the close season.

Catalonia-born Valentin is well known to Owls chief Xisco Munoz, with the pair on the books together at Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his new signing, Munoz said: “Pol is a very good talent, he’s a young guy, he’s one of the important players we now have in our squad.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz meets his players for the first time.

“He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good.

“This is important because I know exactly what he can give to the team. He was with me when he was very young with Gimnàstic and I know how he has progressed.