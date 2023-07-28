Valentin, 26, is the club's fourth summer arrival and third of this week following the additions of Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher - with Reece James arriving earlier in the close season.
Catalonia-born Valentin is well known to Owls chief Xisco Munoz, with the pair on the books together at Gimnàstic de Tarragona.
Speaking about his new signing, Munoz said: “Pol is a very good talent, he’s a young guy, he’s one of the important players we now have in our squad.
“He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good.
“This is important because I know exactly what he can give to the team. He was with me when he was very young with Gimnàstic and I know how he has progressed.
"I have followed his career and how he has been working in Spain."