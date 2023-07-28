All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Pol Valentin has 'intensity' insists Owls boss Xisco Munoz as Championship club seal fourth summer signing after raiding Sporting Gijon

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signing of Spanish right-back Pol Valentín from Sporting Gijón for an undisclosed fee.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Jul 2023, 07:58 BST

Valentin, 26, is the club's fourth summer arrival and third of this week following the additions of Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher - with Reece James arriving earlier in the close season.

Catalonia-born Valentin is well known to Owls chief Xisco Munoz, with the pair on the books together at Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about his new signing, Munoz said: “Pol is a very good talent, he’s a young guy, he’s one of the important players we now have in our squad.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz meets his players for the first time.Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz meets his players for the first time.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz meets his players for the first time.

“He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good.

“This is important because I know exactly what he can give to the team. He was with me when he was very young with Gimnàstic and I know how he has progressed.

"I have followed his career and how he has been working in Spain."

Related topics:Reece James