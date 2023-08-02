The two signings which understood to be close are Monaco winger Anthony Musaba and former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby.
Dutch winger Musaba, 22 – who spent time on loan in Ligue 2 and the Eredivisie last season with Metz and NEC Nijmegen - is expected to join on loan.
Senegal-born Diaby, 25, joined Barnsley from Belgian outfit Lokeren on a four-year deal in the summer of 2019.
in January 2020, he was suspended following a breach of anti-doping regulations and later on that year, he was subsequently banned from all football and football-related activity for two years and has his Reds’ contract cancelled by mutual consent.
He joined Preston, initially on a short-term deal, in early 2022, before signing a longer-term contract in the summer.
On the prospect of signings before Friday’s game, Xisco said: "I think so. We are very very close to some.
“We are working very hard about all the situations and maybe today or tomorrow – or after tomorrow – we are always trying to work out which players are better to give something special to our squad.
"Every day we are trying to give (get) better things.
"We have many players on our list. We have a lot. One of the players (Musaba) is a very good player and is fast and good at one against one. We will see what happens today or tomorrow.
"Bambo was one of the important things some few days and also we have the chance. We will see.
"Right now, the most important thing in this situation is when you have two players for every position. The Championship is a very hard competition and it’s important you have a full squad."