Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Xisco Munoz seeking more signings to make Championship side 'stronger' after transfer capture of AC Milan's Colombian keeper Devis Vasquez

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chief Xisco Munoz is eyeing further additions to his squad following four signings in the past week.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

The latest new addition was announced on Saturday following confirmation that Colombian goalkeeper Devis Vasquez has joined the club on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

The 25-year-old - who joined the Italian giants from Paraguayan outfit Club Guarani - could be handed a debut in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Stockport County at Hillsborough.

Vasquez will compete with Cameron Dawson and Pierce Charles for keeping duties.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz (right) shakes hands with Southampton manager Russell Martin ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz (right) shakes hands with Southampton manager Russell Martin ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The 6ft 5in keeper is the club's eighth summer signing following the additions of Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby and Anthony Musaba.

Vasquez was in attendance at Hillsborough to see Wednesday's Championship loss to Southampton on Friday evening.

Munoz said: “He’s a young keeper from Milan and he is a very good goalkeeper.

"Right now our back line is ready, we sign some players, but also our keepers. We need to have a stronger squad. They need to have some competition in some places.

“When we have that competition, it’s better for everybody. It makes sure everybody in our team must give 100 per cent."

