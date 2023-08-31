Sheffield Wednesday are working hard to complete "two or three" signings in the last 36 hours hours of transfer activity, and all being well, two could be Newcastle United midfielders.

With a derby at Leeds United on Saturday, manager Xisco Munoz would prefer not to wait until the last minute to tie up the deals, with Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden his prime targets.

Both have Championship experience and former Hull City player Hayden in particular would help to cover for the loss of the injured Momo Diaby. Hendrick's strengths lie further forward as a goalscoring midfielder.

"We need to stop the problems we have," stressed Munoz, whose side are the only team in the Football League are yet to pick up the point and were taken to two penalty shoot-outs by League Two opponents in the League Cup – one won against Stockport County, one lost against Mansfield Town.

TWIN TARGETS: Isaac Hayden (left) and Jeff Hendrick are on the fringes at Newcastle United

"We played well and had control of the games (against Stockport and last weekend at Cardiff City), we had some good situations.

"We need to be more mature in the games, we need to understand what the games demand and the situation we are in.

"Right now we've tried to sign some different players to reduce the process because in some moments of the games we are losing control of the situation. I'm trying to get a more consistent performance.

"We maybe need four weeks more but we don't have that time.

"We're trying to sign good players and if we can try to sign some Premier League players it's better because they can give us something different.

"We try to put together a list of players, then decide who can come. It's important to finish that work.

"The club is working very hard on that.

"We are trying to find the solution for our problems.

"We play sometimes with three or four midfielders so we need more of them.

"We are very close with some players, it's only some details. But sometimes the details are the most important (things)."

Munoz says there have been no approaches for out-of-favour Marvin Johnson, or any other players.

"I am trying to put the focus on the problems we have," said the former Watford coach. "I need to focus on having a better attack and more focus in defence. That's what we're working on right now."

Players need to be registered by noon on Friday to face Leeds the following afternoon and having spent his enitre time at Owls coach justifiably arguing he needs more time, Munoz is anxious to get new players in as soon as possible.

"If we can find solutions today it's better than tomorrow because maybe we can put the players in against Leeds," he told the media on Thursday afternoon.

"If it's tomorrow we'll have a busy day until the last minute but tomorrow I need to focus on the game, an important game. That's the most important thing for me.

"If it's tomorrow 10.59, it's tomorrow 10.59. The most important thing is to find a solution."

Holding midfielder Diaby picked up a serious injury in the second half of an impressive debut at home to Preston North End and although there is no timescale on his return, Munoz is not expecting to have him available for the visit of Ipswich Town after September's international break.