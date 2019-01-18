Sheffield Wednesday trio set for Hillsborough return

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed positive news on their lengthy injury problems.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, midfielder Sam Hutchinson and strikers Lucas Joao and Fernando Forestieri all trained today.

Westwood and Hutchinson sat out the midweek FA Cup tie at Luton Town, but along with eight-goal Joao - out injured since Boxing Day - are all set to feature tomorrow in Wigan’s visit to Hillsborough.

But the game has come too soon for Forestieri - ruled out since December 1 - who could make his return in next weekend’s FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

“Joao is fit and well and available for selection tomorrow,” said owls caretaker boss Steve Agnew.

“Fernando, the game has come a touch too early. He has trained most of the week, but he has had a reoccurrence of the hamstring injury and the last thing we want is for Fernando to miss any more games.

“He will struggle to make tomorrow but will continue to work next week.

“He is progressing well and I would expect if he has a good week’s training next week then he should be okay (for Chelsea).”

Joey Pelupessy (ankle) should return to training next week, while striker Gary Hooper - out for over a year injured - could return to first-team training next month.

Agnew confirmed: “Gary Hooper is going well. He is back running and I saw him the other day and he said he is hoping to be back in training in three or four weeks.

“He’s a terrific player and has a proven track record of scoring goals in the Championship. He will be a real bonus to us.

“Kieran (Lee) has had a little bit of a setback with his knee, so it’s hard to put a time on Kieran at the moment.”