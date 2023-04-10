Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington: Darren Moore keeps the faith ahead of must-win fixture

IN TERMS OF Good Friday, it was anything but for Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore's side paid a heavy price for two dropped points at Oxford United on an afternoon when the Owls' winless streak extended to a sixth match - the worst possible time for an aspiring club to hit a rough spell of form when league tables are starting to be sorted out.

Ahead of today's action, Wednesday find themselves out of the automatic promotion positions in third spot after Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town capitalised on their slip-up, taking maximum points against Morecambe and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

Action today sees Argyle welcome Lincoln City, while Ipswich make the trip to Cheltenham Town, who impressed in their recent draw against Wednesday.

Despite seeing his side drop out of the top two, Moore is keeping calm and focused.

On his side's top-two hopes, Moore said: "While ever it's a possibility, absolutely - without a doubt.

"I have got every faith in the players, group and staff with six games to go.

"There's a lot of football still to be played and we will continue to press on.

"It's a huge game because it's the next game, irrespective of who it is.

"It's another team who are fighting for their lives and we are fighting for our own reasons at the top end of the table and that's our main focus.

"We will recover and get ready. Our mentality is to win games and it's the sole mentality.

