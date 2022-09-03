Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For his Barnsley managerial counterpart Michael Duff, it was problematic at times.

He would be forgiven if he looked at what Wednesday have at their disposal in today’s South Yorkshire derby with the Reds and was not decidedly envious.

Most League One managers would be, to be fair.

Darren Moore.

Thankfully, the formbook does go out of the window on derby day. Although for Wednesday, who have put together one of the best squads of any club in the third-tier in recent years, there is undoubted expectation.

Asked whether the summer window was perfect, Moore - who has brought in the likes of Mallik Wilks, Michael Smith, Alex Mighten and Michael Ihiekwe - said: "I would say so because of the demands on our players. We had a high-level demand.

"There were three or four players targeted (by other clubs before the deadline). We had inquiries and we turned them down. We can now get some work done.

"For the team I have got now, I feel happier with it and there's a bit more balance and we have got the right players to give us that solidity, balance and know-how.

"The main bulk of our work was done early and to get the players we did at that stage was pleasing. The bulk of our work was done and then we kept chipping away.

"There are no excuses. We are here to win games. I know the enormity of what that takes here. It whets my appetite."

Third-placed Wednesday face a Barnsley side who remain a work in progress and are still finding their feet in what has the look of a transitional season.

While the Owls squad is very much for the here and now, with one clear defined aim of promotion, Barnsley are in rebuild mode. In the view of Moore, they are also in very good hands under Michael Duff.

He added: "He's led Cheltenham to promotion and he has more at Barnsley in terms of the team, size and structure of the club where he can use that to the best of his skill-set.

"He's very diligent and a thoroughbred and a worker. I expect his team to be well-organised and energetic and I expect a really difficult game."

In their last derby, in their EFL Cup tie at Leeds United, Barnsley had their moments. Seven days ago, they were also not cowed in a 2-2 draw at early-season pacesetters Ipswich Town.

Options remain not exactly plentiful, mind, with Duff's problems being very different to Moore’s.

But the Reds chief, who saw Callum Styles complete his loan move to Millwall on Friday after signing a new deal, countered: "It has its own problems. You have a lot of good players who are all expected to start. it is keeping them all happy. Winning games always helps and they have started well.

"You look at their bench and it has a lot of quality which would get in nearly every league One team. From a manager's point of view, that's what you want."