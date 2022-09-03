Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of his players in Luke Thomas might just do that as well, albeit for different reasons.

Hillsborough is still one of English football's most famous cathedrals. It was also the scene of one of sport's greatest disasters in this country in 1989.

On that sunny April day, Barnsley head coach Duff, then a young kid on the books of Nottingham Forest, had travelled down with expectation from his North Yorkshire home to watch his heroes who played in red. Liverpool.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

The images he went onto witness from the main stand had nothing to do with football sadly, but everything to do with tragedy and a thoroughly avoidable one at that. They were harrowing scenes that he will never ever forget.

A big crowd will converge at Hillsborough for its latest football match. There will be derby banter, partisanship and hopefully a good game of football. Both teams would cherish a win.Duff certainly will, but he will also have perspective and will pause for thought to remember the 97 victims from that fateful day over 33 years ago.

Duff told The Yorkshire Post: "It is a great place to go and play, but I don't particularly like to go in there as I was actually at the Hillsborough disaster as a kid.

"So it is always a bit of a weird feeling for me, but that's irrelevant and the players won't know that and none of them were born.

Barnsley's Luke Thomas.

"We actually did it (visited the memorial outside the ground) last season as I was the first time that Cheltenham have been there. We had a Scouser who wanted to lay a wreath.

"I always have a little moment because I always have a little look at where I was sat. I was only 11 years old, but it is still pretty vivid and it was not very nice, so I have always have a 30 seconds to myself and put my head back on and then get back in the game.

"I was a kid at Forest, but I was a Liverpool fan.

"I lived up in Yorkshire. I was looking forward to it. Unfortunately, it panned out to be a horrible day which is well documented."

One of Duff's players in Thomas may also afford himself a brief moment of contemplation at Hillsborough as well in terms of how far he has come.

During the second half of 2020-21 during a loan spell at Ipswich Town, football became an ordeal and the winger took time out away from the game for the benefit of his physical and mental health.

Tough times would follow in the following season in a separate loan stint at Bristol Rovers, but he came through it with the support and understanding of family and friends and individuals, both at Rovers and his parent club.

Thomas is now happy, settled and enjoying his football and life again. It has been reflected in his vibrant performances this season.

He said: "Everyone can see around the building how happy I am and how engaged I am and talking and I have not really been like that before at Barnsley. Long may it continue.

"I will always have my mum and dad and they come to every home and away game. I don't think my dad would miss a game for the world. They are always there watching me and it is a boost for me. I think I decide my dad's weekend if I perform bad or good. He's a massive football fan and mad about it."

On those hard times and the support offered to him in his place of work, he said: "I always wanted to play and it was hard, so I have to find the motivation. I always knew I'd find it again, but it was just timing and when I would.

"Luckily, I found it and I am on the up now.

"It (mental health support) is massive. All football clubs have someone you can speak to and that's credit to every club. If I ever like I am struggling, there's always my team-mates or member of staff I can go to. The support is getting better and better."

Alongside the understanding, there was some tough love. More especially from Joey Barton, his manager at Rovers.

Last November, Barton went public in lambasting Thomas's attitude at a juncture when the club were contemplating ending his loan spell, which had seen the Gloucestershire-based player return to the West Country roots.

It proved a wake-up call with Thomas going onto play a key part in Rovers' promotion last term.

Thomas is now working with another manager in Duff, who is one to call it as he sees it and providing that unsentimental approach where required. And also care.

Thomas continued: "Bristol helped me massively and all the staff there. They all got around me and being back home with my friends and family was obviously so important to me.

"I had a really good relationship with Joey.

"That's what I need, I need a rollicking in front of people or in the press when I deserve one and praise when I deserve it.

"Joey did that perfectly with me. He was very good at that.