Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City: Danny Rohl asks for help from supporters on a seminal night for Owls

The mood music ahead of a seminal fixture in the Owls' campaign at home to Birmingham City tonight has been far from harmonious.

Wednesday are winless in six matches in all competitions, having conceded four goals apiece en route to heavy defeats in the past week.

Off the pitch, a growing sense of disquiet is again enveloping the club, with the target for Wednesdayites' ire continuing to chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round replay at Coventry City on Tuesday night. The Owls lost 4-1. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Some 15,000 'flyers' protesting against his reign are to distributed by a fans’ group in areas around Hillsborough prior to tonight’s televised game.

When it gets under way, Rohl wants focus and assistance.

During the home match with Middlesbrough in September, Wednesday fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in the 15th minute in protest against Chansiri - briefly stopping the match for two minutes.

Rohl said: "Our strengths in the last weeks have been that we are altogether in one direction in our situation and even when we are disappointed.

"I think after the Cardiff game when we won three games in a row, it was easy to be happy; to be positive.

"When we had that situation, I said that it is a challenge until the end of the season. It is not easy even when it looks easy in a moment.

"When you are in that position, it means not that you will fly, fly, fly. Now we have to challenge.

"This is what I hope; I cannot demand because this is a decision for everybody else.

"But I hope we have a great atmosphere and that we bring the spirit to fight with our players.”