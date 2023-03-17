Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton: Smith reveals personal incentive in pursuit of League One glory

SHOULD Sheffield Wednesday lift a league title for the first time in over 60 years at the end of this season, it would mean the world to everyone at Hillsborough - not least Michael Smith.

The Owls striker is certainly no stranger to promotion. He has previously sampled that sensation three times with Wednesday's South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, all from League One.

The Millers went up through the play-offs in 2017-18 and were promoted to the Championship in second place in 2019-20 after League One clubs voted by a majority to end that Covid-curtailed campaign on an unweighted points per game basis.

Last term, Smith was part of a Millers side who finished as runners-up to Wigan, with the one glaring omission in his promotion collection being a title-winners medal.

Michael Smith. Picture: Steve Ellis

It's a clear motivation for Smith as Wednesday aim to move six points clear of second-placed Plymouth Argyle, still with a game in hand, by beating Bolton tonight.

On the challenge for the Owls, who last won league silverware in 1958-59, Smith said: "It's something that me and the manager (Darren Moore) spoke about in the summer.

"He has mentioned since the first day I came here that he wants to win this league.

"We haven't spent that long at the top of the league, but always said that once we get there, we are going to have to kick on again and we are fully focused on doing that and are looking forward to the run-in now.

"Having that winners' medal around your neck at the end of the season is what is pushing us."

Smith was part of a Millers side who survived a late-season wobble to finish second last term before moving across the Tinsley Viaduct.

It was a triumph which owed plenty to the mentality of a strong group of individuals, alongside an accomplished bunch of players.

The likelihood is that Smith, when it comes to promotion, might have it rather more straightforward this time around, although no-one will be getting ahead of themselves, even accounting for a club record 22-match unbeaten league sequence stretching back to October 4.

As for entertaining any talk of a push for a century of points - previously achieved by two Yorkshire sides in Sheffield United and York City in 2016-17 and 1983-84 respectively - Smith is not getting caught up in any mention of that.

He added: "You know the answer to that... We don't talk about 100 points or anything. It's just one game at a time.

"It was good at Rotherham as I had a manager who had been promoted as a player and a manager and we have got that here as well.

"The gaffer has had promotions as a player and also knows what it takes and the mentality the boys need to have and not let anyone take their foot off the pedal."

Wednesday’s ferocious will to win and outstanding consistency has been ruthless in its execution so far in 2022-23.

It is showcased in their exemplary defensive statistics. With 12 league games to go, they have already set a club record of 21 clean sheets in a single season.

Smith said: "That speaks volumes to the lads mentality not to concede.

“It doesn’t matter if we are two or three-nil up or whatever. That's tribute to the calibre of players the manager has managed to put together in pre-season and Flinty (Aden Flint) has come in January with a real will to win within the camp.”

Wednesday will pay tribute to club legend and former captain Don Megson ahead of this evening’s game following his passing.

George Byers (hamstring) and Dominic Iorfa (suspended) miss out tonight, but Marvin Johnson is back from a three-match ban.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday DWWWWW; Bolton LWWLDL.

Referee: S Purkiss (London).