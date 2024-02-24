All of the above have been commendable attributes of Danny Rohl’s time in charge of Sheffield Wednesday thus far.

They could also easily apply to Rohl’s compatriot Daniel Farke’s work at Leeds United - not to mention Norwich City.

The latest German head coach to arrive in the Championship in Huddersfield Town’s Andre Breitenreiter might just be taking notes.

Rohl certainly wishes him well, although perhaps not too well, given the current league standings.

The Owls head coach said: “I’ve never met him in the past. I wish him all the best and a good start.

"But you know we are in the same area and fight a little bit against each other at the moment for points. Hopefully, we will find our good end.”

The influx of German coaches to the second-tier of English football - the fifth most followed league in Europe - has been good for the Championship and the Championship has been good for them, by and large.

Four coaches born in Germany now manage teams at this level, with the successes of Farke and David Wagner, who produced a remarkable story at Huddersfield back in 2016-17 and is now scenting a second promotion with Norwich City, having made the brochure particularly glossy back home.

It is a division which is being increasingly discussed.

Rohl continued: "Of course, it is always a big chance to come here and show what you can do as a manager and player.

"When you work well, of course you also have opportunities to go to the next step. I think this is interesting, also when I see the value of this league, how much money is in this league and good players.

"For me, it is a pleasure to be here in my first step as a manager, in this league. It’s fantastic and the reason why a lot of managers and players want to come to the Championship to make this step.

"When you look at the Premier League, La Liga, Germany, France and maybe Italy, the Championship is then there.

"It’s massive and a tough, tough league and a big, big challenge with great players and good coaches.

"I think it’s really exciting for every coach who comes here."

While the Championship’s reputation has grown on the continent, it also comes fraught with risk for would-be head coaches and managers.

Security of tenure for those in the dug-out can be precarious. Three clubs in Birmingham City, Sunderland and Millwall are already onto their third managerial appointments of the season so far.

Fortunately, Rohl is very much still here, having got up to Championship speed quickly. It’s a level where you soon learn that defeats are part of the territory, but it’s all about the reaction.

Rohl added: “It was a topic some weeks ago - which teams can handle the set-backs better. We have shown in the last four months since we arrived that we have come again and again. This is helpful and what we have to do.

"This is why we are still alive and not dropping down still. This is a key point and we must keep going.

"Also when I look how many managers are sacked and new managers have come in, it’s unbelievable in this league.

"There’s a lot of challenges in the Championship and a lot of changes. For us, it’s about keeping the momentum and constant."

Constant pressure has certainly enveloped Wednesday’s players throughout a fraught 2023-24. To the credit, they are still standing, with the hope being that the best is still to come.

Rohl’s side retain a fighting chance of survival. The sight of the table above them starting to condense is surely as good as a team talk.

Clubs are looking over their shoulders and not just one or two either.

On teams being dragged into the mix towards the relegation trapdoor, the Owls head coach commented: "We know there’s a pressure to win. But we’ve also had the situation for the whole season and I think it could be helpful to us.

"We are a little bit more the ‘hunter’ from behind to make pressure to the teams in front and this is our challenge.

"We had to win against Birmingham and Millwall and took results and this is good.

"It creates more belief, self-energy and self-confidence. But we know to keep this energy and momentum, we have to take points on Saturday.

"Now we come to the crunch time in the Championship - the last 13 games to go. It means it’s about results, but always keep your identity and take results. This is the key point for me.