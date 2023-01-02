Sheffield Wednesday v Cambridge: We cannot be a one-man team insists Darren Moore

SPEAK to their League One competitors and all will arrive at the same conclusion about Sheffield Wednesday.

They may have a special player in Barry Bannan, but ultimately their strength is their strength.

By common consent, the talismanic Owls captain is the best player in League One and it is not a hackneyed term.

The sight of him leaving the fray with injury against Port Vale was distressing to all Wednesdayites and something Darren Moore could have done without.

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Equally, a manager earns his money to find solutions and Wednesday's squad depth is undeniably the best in the third tier.

Moore, effusive in his praise of Will Vaulks after he replaced Bannan against Vale, said: "We can't be a one-man team. We've used every player over all the league and cup games this season and all the squad has been used.

"It goes to show where they all are. If we are to lose Baz, somebody else has got to step into the recognition.

"We don't want to lose him and hopefully, the medical team will tell me that it is nothing too serious.

"But what we have to do is continue what we are about. The players know what we are about and want to create here and do.

"It is up to somebody else, if it is to be that, to step in."

Wednesday boast a 12-match unbeaten sequence at league level heading into Monday's game with the U's, who have never won a league game at Hillsborough and were trounced 6-0 on their last visit in March of last year.

Cambridge narrowly lost out at Derby on Friday following a morale-boosting Boxing Day success over Shrewsbury which ended a five-match winless league streak.

Moore commented: "It's another test for us. They look like they've picked up a bit of form again after a terrible run before that. We've got to be ready and make sure we're the best version of ourselves."

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WDDDWW; Cambridge United LLLDWL.

Referee: A Haines (Tyne and Wear)