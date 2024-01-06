Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City: Danny Rohl on bringing some 'fresh air' to the rejuvenated Owls

THE COUNTRY may well be in the depths of winter, but you would be forgiven for thinking that spring is air in the blue and white half of Sheffield.

The Danny Rohl revolution at Sheffield Wednesday is marking itself out to be one of the comeback stories in the English Football League in 2023-24.

The clouds are starting to part and there is clarity, coherence, closeness and camaraderie on the Middlewood Road training ground once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls jersey is starting to not wear so heavy, with Rohl summing up things rather nicely and eloquently when asked about his side’s renaissance under him.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl celebrates after Anthony Musaba scores the winner in the Championship game against Queens Park Rangers last month. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

He has brought some ‘fresh air’ to the club as he puts it. Some would say he has detoxified a fanbase in the process.

Rohl, whose side have been transformed from relegation fodder to serious survival candidates in two-and-a-half months, said: “It was clear it would be a process and not come immediately.

"But we were immediately competitive with the opponent. When I look back to Watford (first game in charge), it was a key moment with the (reversed) penalty and maybe we could have won this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We changed the attitude and intensity and this was key to recognising as well. This was my goal, to come here to training and bring some fresh air to the club and the players were immediately open-minded for this stuff as well.

“Now we have a good energy around the stadium and club and everybody is hoping to pull it back.

“We are now in a good position, not in the best, it’s true and the next games won’t be easy. But it’s a good way with where we are at the moment.”

Today’s game with Cardiff is a distraction, but not necessarily an unwanted one, it is fair to suggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Wednesday, it offers the chance to continue the momentum garnered from successive wins against Preston and Hull. An opportunity for some squad players as well and maybe a spot of revenge for an unfortunate loss to the Bluebirds on December 23.

Rohl added: "For sure when you look back, it was a tough defeat as we dominated the games for 74 minutes.

"We have to prepare and look at what we did in the last games and go forward. We will see if they use the FA Cup for more rotation or if they are still with the same players.

"For me, it’s focusing on my team and how we want to play and it’s more important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside cup and priority league commitments, Rohl is conscious of the need to augment his squad this month as well.

Those who sign up will be joining a good and growing group who have been revived in recent times, with the Owls' brochure looking a more alluring one for potential new recruits, thanks to Rohl's input.

He continued: "We have a strong group here and I always speak about the mentality and togetherness. It is important we keep this going.

“Even if we take new players, it’s important we have this group mentality. But for sure, if we get quality in, then you can lift your team forward and everybody knows this.