Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham: Ben Heneghan issues fixture warning to Owls

Ben Heneghan is well placed to serve up a warning in that regard and a timely reminder ahead of Saturday's game with one of the division's supposed lesser-lights.

The big defender was part of an AFC Wimbledon side who frustrated Wednesday in their league fixture in the capital last October.

They rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and were irritants in the reverse fixture in April.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan, in action for Wimbledon last season against the Owls' Marvin Johnson. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relegation-threatened Dons were looking good for a point, only for Lee Gregory to save the day with a 90th-minute winner to the mass relief of Wednesdayites, whose side were embroiled in the most competitive third-tier promotion run-in for years.

Gregory, in fact, scored all three Owls goals against the London outfit last term.

Wednesday may have prevailed that day, but it provides food for thought in the present ahead of a seemingly juicy itinerary up to Christmas which features Cheltenham, Cambridge, Lincoln, Burton, Bristol Rovers, Accrington, Shrewsbury, Exeter and Oxford.

The only League One 'heavy-weight' they face before the festive season are Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On last Spring's game at S6, Heneghan recalls: "I was so close to getting it off the line as well from Greggers. Everyone in that team thrived on it (playing at Hillsborough) and it was a young side as well at Wimbledon and all those young boys were looking at doing the business and getting a bit of interest as well.

"We are are all professional footballers and want to play as high as we can at the best grounds. Whenever you have got the opportunity to impress, you have to take it.

"I remember last year and you thrive on coming to these big grounds with the atmosphere.

"You want to go and prove a point. Now we have just got to make sure we are on our game and turn Hillsborough into a fortress."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heneghan's route to Hillsborough has been a winding one with a fair few downs, incorporating a tough spell across the city at Bramall Lane.

At a young age, he had to rebuild his career amid non-league surroundings at Chester after disappointment after being on the books of first Everton and then Stoke. It was the making of him.

He can also recall some hard times a couple of years ago when he was out of contract at the worst possible time as a footballer when Covid had a major effect on every facet of life, including football.

It was a time when he kept fit in a make-shift gym in his garage. Instead of enjoying a weekend matchday, he had to make do with watching Soccer Saturday for a spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It explains why he will never take anything for granted and certainly would not treat any opponent lightly either.

He said: "Definitely not. Especially as I have come from non-league as well and seen that side of the game. Now you are pulling up here every other weekend with crowds of this size and playing in front of this stadium.

"I will never take anything for granted and will always try and prove myself to the fans. I am enjoying it. Without that time in non-league, I don't think I would be the player or person I am today.

"I will always be thankful for Chester giving me the opportunity and thankful for the day it happened. I always look to see how they are getting on and I still speak to a few people at the club as well. It was a brilliant platform for young players like me to kick on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The crowds were a bit less in numbers watching, but you could hear the brutal ones as well.

They certainly were not brutal on September 22, 2014.

His time in Cheshire provided him with one of the stand-out moments of his career to date and earned him a place in Chester folklore.

His claim to fame came when he volleyed home an injury-time winner in a televised derby with arch-rivals Wrexham - comfortably the most intense rivalry in non-league football today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any mention of Heneghan in that walled city will be the precursor to a broad smile.

He said: "The first time I played them (Wrexham), I scored a 94th-minute winner, so I am always remembered for that and that is my claim to fame at Chester. They still have Ben Heneghan Day!"

Speaking of goals, Heneghan is desperate to register that first milestone with Wednesday and reckons he is due one.

He added: "One hundred per cent. I hope that on Saturday I am running off with my hands in the air!

Advertisement Hide Ad