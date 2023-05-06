BETWEEN them, Darren Moore and Paul Warne have been through a lot together.

Especially at this time of year.

On this very weekend two years ago, both were left to pick up the pieces following shattering final-day events at their respective clubs - with Moore leading Sheffield Wednesday and Warne then in charge at Rotherham United.

Both were relegated to League One on May 8, 2021, the cruellest of days.

Rivals managers Darren Moore and Paul Warne, pictured during the latter's time at Rotherham United.

At the end of the regular season last year, there was rather more happiness on both sides of the Tinsley Viaduct. Wednesday booked a play-off place in style and the Millers were automatically promoted back to the Championship.

The pair renew acquaintances tomorrow lunch-time. Whatever happens when their two sides collide, their respect will endure.

Should events transpire in one particular way, then there's a fair chance they will bumping into each other again very shortly.

If not and Warne's Derby side miss out and it is Peterborough who claim the final play-off ticket, then Moore will be the first to commiserate.

That's what good guys do.

Just over two years ago, Warne was forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. Moore also contracted the virus in early spring and had a spell in hospital after developing pneumonia with both checking on each other’s well-being.

Moore, whose Owls side are guaranteed a third-placed finish - they will face the side who finish sixth in the play-off semi-finals - said: "I think where we hit it off was that we had some Sky Sports appearances down in London and had a real good time down there.

"Of course, with me at Doncaster (before) and him at Rotherham, we'd bumped into each other a number of times.

"He's one of the good figures in the game - hard-working, a thoroughbred, solid and a good all-round guy. I look forward to seeing him tomorrow and his teams are always competitive.

"Credit to Warney, we know the work he did at his previous club. He's put some solid foundations in place at Derby and is bringing stability and structure."

"Those events of two years ago are ones that Moore and Warne are unlikely to forget in a hurry.

Wednesday and Warne's Millers were pitted in a three-way fight, alongside Derby ironically, to avoid two relegation spots with the Owls finishing the season at Pride Park and Rotherham visiting Cardiff.

For most of that afternoon, it looked like the Millers, who took an early lead in the Principality, would be the side staying up.

Towards the end, Cardiff netted an 88th-minute equaliser to break Rotherham hearts.

Winning 3-2 in the East Midlands, Wednesday looked primed for salvation, only for Derby to net a late penalty and claim their survival.

Moore recalled: "It was incredible and we did speak about it - that if one went down, we were hoping that the other would stay up.

"It looked as though they (Rotherham) were going to do it and it was incredible, literally in that last minute. I don't know which one was harder to take really.

"There was disappointment for us both and we had to dust ourselves down and go again and both clubs had an upward turn. We've come a long way since then.

"It was a bittersweet day. It was bitter because of the relegation and my illness.

"But it was sweet in terms of (thinking) 'right, now the work starts.' I was disappointed after the game, but really couldn't wait to get the next week out of that way.

"For this fantastic club, it was about 'now, let's get some real work going' and shake the core of the tree in implementing some real detail in terms of players, mentality and culture.

"From that day, there has been forward momentum in all aspects. That needs to continue."

A further subplot to this fixture surrounds the fact that two of the leading lieutenants in Warne's time with the Millers in Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe are very much in the opposition camp at Wednesday these days. They are also direct opponents to Warne's Derby tomorrow.

Warne was desperate to keep the pair at Rotherham, but both were lured to Hillsborough last summer. It did not jeopardise his relationship with Moore.

Moore added: "We had a chat at the BBC Studios in Sheffield.

"We both understand football and it was a genuine open chat as we always do.

"We've both got clubs with great expectations. We're two guys who embrace the positions we have both got at our clubs and are working extremely hard to turn the fortunes of both around."

As for the pair renewing acquaintances in the play-offs at the end of next week - when something must give - that prospect is very real. But first things first.