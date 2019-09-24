Sheffield Wednesday v Everton: Free hit can help the Owls deliver

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk is urging his Owls players to make the most of their ‘free hit’ against under-pressure Everton at Hillsborough this evening.

The Premier League visitors, managed by former Hull City chief Marco Silva, are seeking to avoid a second successive humbling at the hands of a Steel City side after losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Saturday, when boos rang out from disgruntled Evertonians at the final whistle at Goodison Park.

Another setback would raise further question marks about the tenure of Silva, who bore the brunt of fierce criticism from supporters over the weekend after the Merseysiders’ underwhelming start to the new season.

Issuing something akin to a rallying cry, the Portuguese insists that his squad must “embrace” the challenge after being jeered on Saturday and deliver a performance befitting of the club’s traditions.

Wednesday, by contrast, head into the game in a far more positive frame of mind after salvaging a late point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with a much-fancied Fulham side, with Monk having made a solid start as Owls manager following a win and a draw in his opening two Championship matches in charge.

Attention has now switched to the Carabao Cup, with the Owls eyeing another famous cup night under the lights at Hillsborough – as memories abound of their 3-0 victory over Arsenal en route to the quarter-finals in 2015-16.

Monk, who won the League Cup as a player with Swansea City in 2012-13, said: “It is a Premier League team and a free hit for us.

“They are expected to come here and win as a Premier League team. But we have had two games now under myself and gained points from them and showed good character and qualities.

“There are things we need to get better at. But it is a free hit in that sense and we want to win, simple as that.

“If we can show what we did in that second half (on Saturday) against Everton, we fancy ourselves of having a good chance of trying to beat them.

“It will be difficult for us, but we are playing a Premier League side and should be excited by that.”

Monk’s sense of expectation for tonight’s tie, which sees Everton visit Hillsborough for the first time in almost exactly 12 years after a 3-0 win in this competition in September, 2007, is shared by Owls players Kadeem Harris and Barry Bannan.

Wingman Harris, part of a top-flight Cardiff City side who were shocked by lower-division Gillingham in an FA Cup tie last season, said: “Upsets are possible, this is football.

“Look at the FA Cup when non-league teams beat Premier League teams; anything is possible. I definitely think we have got a chance of getting a result.

“They have got good quality in their team, but so have we. We are just focussing on ourselves, not really on them.

“If we stick to what we are good at, I think we can get a result.

“The one area we have looked at (under Monk) is that we are focussing more on ourselves, rather than others.

“We do analysis, but we analyse our performances more than the opposition.

“He (Monk) knows if you concentrate on what you are good at, you can cause havoc and be a problem for any team.”

Scottish international Bannan was part of a Wednesday side who stunned Newcastle United and Arsenal in their exhilarating run to the last eight of the League Cup in its guise as the Capital One Cup four seasons ago.

The run is remembered principally for the Owls’ magnificent performance against the Gunners in front of a mostly ecstatic 35,000 Hillsborough crowd in October, 2015 when a three-goal margin of victory in front of a nationwide TV audience evoked memories of the Yorkshire club’s feted time in the spotlight from the mid-Eighties onwards until the turn of the century.

It was an occasion when Bannan was one of a number of home players to excel against exalted opposition and he is relishing what he hopes will be something akin to a re-run tonight against the Toffees.

“Everton have got a lot of world-class players and we will respect them, but everybody wants to play the best (teams) in the country,” said the 29-year-old.

“Everton are a Premier League team and everyone will want to play and show we can compete against teams like that.

“For the young players who will be given a chance, it is good for them and their careers.

“It is good for them to see how they progress or how far they are off it.

“It is always good to beat a Premier League and get a scalp under your belt.”

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WLWLWD; Everton WLWWLL.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Everton 3, September 26, 2007; Carling Cup.