If there is one thing Sheffield Wednesday seem to specialise in under Darren Moore, it is central defensive injuries.

At times last season the former centre-back was forced to mix-and-match there and even after shuffling his pack in the summer, it remains a problem position going into consecutive Saturday home games against Fleetwood Town – the first in League One, next week's in the FA Cup fourth round.

That Reece James is the latest in the treatment room explains why Michael Hector has been back at Middlewood Road this week. It is not a major injury, just another reminder of how vulnerable Moore’s in-form team is there.

Former Doncaster Rovers player James is primarily a left-back but has been used a lot on the left side of a back three lately with Michael Ihiekwe injured, Ben Heneghan out for the season, Akim Famewo only just feeling his way back and Mark McGuinness recalled from his loan by Cardiff City.

Even Heart of Midlothian's drawn-out pursuit of the versatile Callum Paterson threatens to take away an option.

With all that in mind, the Owls would be mad not to at least try to bring another centre-back in, and they have been running the rule over free agent Hector.

The 30-year-old Jamaica international was Wednesday’s player of the season in 2018-19 when on a year-long loan from Chelsea. Released by Fulham at the end of last season, he is yet to find a new club.

“We’re looking at him," says manager Moore of a player also loaned to Hull City in his Chelsea days. "He’s a free agent and he's someone who has played here before.

"He's got good experience and there’s a potential platform where he can tick some of the boxes of what we want."

As a free agent, Hector could even sign after the 11pm January 31 transfer deadline and Moore seems determined not to rush a decision.

"We’re taking it steady and having a look," he says. "I've been happy with what I've seen but we're doing our own fitness data and strengthening work we need to tick off.

"He looks in good condition but football fitness and volume are completely different. The decision has to fit the team and coincide with the balance of the squad.

"He's a quality player. I've seen him play against my teams before. I am surprised that he's not got a club.

"From first impressions of where he's at, I'm very pleased.

"There's no doubting what he can bring, potentially, should it all work (But) there's no need to get ahead of ourselves at the minute."

If Moore seems pretty relaxed, it is not hard to work out why. His team are unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions, winning the last five. It has moved them up to second in League One, four points above Ipswich Town, and last week Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth – who knows a thing or two about the third tier – tipped them as champions.

If anything can stop them, it is probably injuries.

“Reece James sustained a bit of ankle ligament damage, so he’ll be a few weeks," explains Moore. "It’s too early to give a timescale so for now I’ll have to use the term ‘weeks’.”

Likewise, George Byers and Barry Bannan should be back to bolster the midfield soon. Byers has had stitches in his foot.

"It all depends with George’s discomfort – it was a kick on the foot, with bruising, so it’s about reducing that bruising and waiting until he’s happy putting his weight on it," says Moore. "That’s down to the player."

As for Bannan, who has not played since December 29 since limping off with a muscle injury against Port Vale, the end appears to be in sight.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long,” said Moore. “It’s great to have him back out there, and he’s just completing the necessary volume that we want to get through him.”

Money could also explain the lack of transfer-market urgency, although a Cup win next week and a lucrative draw should help.

"I'm not going to say yes or no," replies Moore when asked if he has any to spend. "What I am saying is where I'm looking, if I felt there was a player out there of value then I'd present that to the chairman. But I don't see that at this moment in time.

"There's nothing close at the moment in terms of people coming in. There's always one eye on what's out there. Everyone is looking to strengthen and we're no different."

