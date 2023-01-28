Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood: Why Akin Famewo won't give up on Premier League dream

SEVERAL of Akin Famewo's contemporaries as a younger player have gone on to make it big.

At 24, his dream of playing at the top level remains alive in his eyes, despite several knockbacks.

The Lewisham-born player first emerged on the scene at Luton Town as a teenager in 2016. He made his full league debut before his 18th birthday and after it, current Southampton chief and then Hatters manager Nathan Jones was effusive in his praise.

He gushingly stated: "He was outstanding and he's going to be a top player."

Akin Famewo pictured in action for Sheffield Wednesday against today's opponents Fleetwood last weekend. Picture: Steve Ellis.

In the event, it was one of his fellow defenders that day in James Justin, nine months his senior, who would ultimately be destined for the Premier League with Leicester City, with full England recognition also arriving into the bargain.

At next club Norwich City, Famewo has also seen the likes of Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey earn moves to the big time.

Rather than being envious, it has provided hope.

The Sheffield Wednesday defender told The Yorkshire Post: "With the boys growing up with me, you learn from speaking to them and seeing how well they are doing.

"You cannot do anything but want it as well - to do as well as them if not better.

"You would not be a footballer if you didn't say that you did not want to play at the top level. It is good to see these boys do well.

"It's unfortunate with JJ being injured at the moment. But it is good to see these boys do well and a good 'angle' to reach for.

"I still speak to JJ from time to time."

Famewo is busy making up for lost time at Hillsborough after having to deal with the sort of set-back that all professionals dread when he was injured in his debut game for his new club.

Having made the summer move from Norwich, Famewo suffered a serious muscle injury just half an hour into his league bow at MK Dons on August 6. It kept him out for over four months.

A new year hopefully yields new hope. The Londoner stepped out on the field at Hillsborough for the first time on January 2 and has impressed in successive league starts against Wycombe and Fleetwood, watched on by his proud father in the latter instance.

The Lancashire club visit S6 for the second time in seven days for a cup assignment on Saturday.

It is not a tie to set the pulses racing or one that will attract a capacity crowd, but when you are effectively starting over at a club like Famewo is, there's a genuine feeling of match-day expectation.

He continued: "It was a really tough time being injured. Being just back on the pitch and walking out of the tunnel and going out onto the pitch and seeing the stadium... It makes all the hard work worth it.

"It was the worst injury I have had and a tough one and I had never experienced that type of thing before.

"But it's a new year and a new chance to do well, definitely.

"My parents are a massive help as is my agent and they have definitely kept me level-headed and focused when I am feeling down or whatever. I have got a good support system around me.

"If my dad is not there, he is watching on iPlayer or listening along.

"The players’ past experiences and how they have dealt with the whole situation means I have also learned from them.

"As much as I have learned how to take on new information myself, it is good to have a reference point."

No longer an observer, Famewo is a participator again.

His presence is more than handy, given the defensive issues that are currently afflicting Wednesday, although the arrival of Aden Flint should assuage matters.

Famewo's form is certainly doing that. Having sampled experience of a winning culture in his first year at Norwich during their title-winning Championship season of 2018-19, he can vouch for what it takes.

A piece of the action in that regard with the Owls would not go amiss.

He continued: "You watch the senior players playing with the pressures of the games and situations.

"When I first went there (Norwich), they won the league and it was great to witness and a case of this is what it takes in and around a changing room and it is important to learn and take information where you can.

"I definitely did it when I was there.”

Attack wins you games, but defences win titles was the famous mantra of Sir Alex Ferguson. Should the Owls lift League One silverware in May, it is likely to ring true.

In his four appearances for the club so far, Wednesday have yet to concede a goal.

Another league clean sheet would equal their club record of 17 in a campaign. Letting in a goal hurts. Any goal.

He continued: “I can see it in the boys faces and there's a lot of disappointment. "When it happens, it's a case of let's make sure it doesn't happen again and not a case of brushing it under the carpet. It is addressed.

"Training is very detailed and it has a massive indicator on results and it shows on the pitch how detailed training is.