Those who have succeeded have been rewarded pretty handsomely. Right at the very top of the list is Grant McCann, someone who Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore knows pretty well.

The pair have a lot of time for each other as McCann recently said.

McCann got a tune out of Wilks during his time at Doncaster Rovers and then Hull City. A run to the League One play-offs with Rovers in 2018-19 and promotion from the third tier with City two years later is firm testament to that.

Mallik Wilks has swapped Hull City for Sheffield Wednesday and could make his Owls debut today. Picture: PA

Now at Peterborough, McCann crucially learned how best to understand Wilks to get the best out of him on the pitch.

The new Owls signing has had some testing moments in his career so far and far more difficult ones in his life in general.

His brother Raheem was shot dead in his home city of Leeds in January 2017 – three days before Wilks made his debut in an FA Cup tie for Leeds United.

In 2020, Wilks found himself in court facing charges related to a stabbing in Chapeltown – seven months after his brother was killed. He pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Despite that baggage, McCann gently cajoled the best out of Wilks, with Moore now assigned with that task of coaxing performances from a highly-talented player who is likely to respond to a few persuasive words here and there and a fair bit of understanding as opposed to a firm-handed approach.

Owls new signing Wilks said: “I just feel like he (McCann) knew me since I was 19. We got along and he just trusted in me. He spoke to me and understood me.

“We always got along together and I was with him from Doncaster to Hull and I had two good seasons. He just gave me the platform really.”

It’s early days, but the signs are that Moore and Wilks are building an understanding, empathy and, most importantly, trust.

The Owls chief had been persuing the Hull player for most of the summer prior to finally bringing him to the club on Monday after much speculation.

Getting him to Hillsborough has not been straightforward. But Moore persisted and kept the faith – something that will not have gone unnoticed by Wilks.

Moore tried to sign Wilks for a second loan spell at Doncaster after he succeeded McCann, ironically. McCann won the day when he convinced him to head to new club Hull instead.

But that previous interest is something that will have probably helped Moore, second time around.

Wilks added: “He (Moore) is a great guy and very good to have a conversation with. He is so positive and I feel like even if I came in and didn’t have the best of mornings, he is someone who would lift your mood and talk to you. He is very positive, gives you information and is understanding.

“I feel like everyone needs that arm around the shoulder and (someone) saying: ‘What’s up? It’s all right, if you listen.’

“We had a conversation (when Moore was at Doncaster) and it was very encouraging and a good conversation.

“But I wanted to go to Hull and play in the Championship.”

It has been a frustrating 2022 so far on the pitch for Wilks. Injuries did not help his cause during his latter time at Hull and neither did a change of manager with McCann replaced in January.

Wilks played just three times under his successor Shota Arveladze.

That said, life has probably taught Wilks not to get too down about football.

Sensibly, he is not one to make bold predictions about his future either, but one thing is clear.

When Wilks is happy and settled, he has plenty to offer.

The hope is that Wednesday, his seventh club – and fifth in Yorkshire – at the age of 23 can prove a lasting home under an understanding manager.

He added: “Managers have opinions and I am never going to say a manager’s opinion is wrong. Some managers like you and some don’t.

“For me, enjoying football and loving the game is key for everyone who plays.

“That’s where your mentality and strength comes into it to go again, go again. You take days as they come and don’t think about the past or future.

“I speak to my mum. Even though she doesn’t live with me, I just call her and I feel all right.

“I’m not a kid any more. I can settle down here and take the days as they come, it’s the best way.

“It’s a great move and great opportunity for me. There’s no pressure and I don’t let it get to me. I just enjoy it and smile.

“It will be good to have that massive support behind you. The quality is very good and the players have been very sharp in training and the gaffer gets his information in. The boys deliver.

“I can see the confidence in and around the group and that’s key. I am very confident (on promotion).”

Wilks, who featured twice this season for Hull prior to his move to the Owls, is in contention to be involved this afternoon, according to Moore.

Any debut will come from the bench in all likelihood, with five substitutes now allowed to be used in league games in 2022-23.

Moore commented: “What I will say is that he is in a place where we feel he is part of the squad and we will continue to keep working with him.

“Irrespective of whether he is ready to start, we will still keep working with him and building him up and getting him consistent in what we are wanting him to do and why we brought him to the club.

“He has been a breath of fresh air for everybody at the club and one we’ve stayed persistent with. We’re pleased we’ve got him here.