WHEN it comes to League One, Liam Palmer is desperate for 2022-23 to be the last dance as far as Sheffield Wednesday are concerned.

This time of the year, which is commonly referred to in football parlance as 'squeaky-bum time', invariably results in a few casualties.

At a critical stage in Wednesday's season, Darren Moore's side are having a promotion blip and mentality will come into sharp focus in a seminal looking April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of several experienced professionals at the club, Palmer has been here before at least.

TIMING: Liam Palmer is hoping Sheffield Wednesday can return to form sooner rather than later as they look to secure promotion back to the Championship via one of the two automatic spots. Steve Ellis

Aptitude on the pitch and mindset will be key, with the stalwart being one of increasing numbers of footballers who are deriving inspiration from sports psychology books, documentaries and podcasts to gain an extra edge.

Palmer said: "The one I love is the Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' one on Netflix and it is probably one of the best things I have ever watched.

"I knew he was an amazing basketball player, but his sheer amount of determination and the mentality side of it really stuck out for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why I kind of stood up and thought 'Right', with the way he was talking. Even if it helps with a marginal gain of one or two per cent, it's worth doing.

Liam Palmer. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"There's also the High Performance podcast which I stick on in the car or in the bath as opposed to listening to music and it's about taking different things from other athletes and people who they have on there. It helps.

"It is now an ever-present (in football) with podcasts and films and different insights into different things. I have also been recommended a few books and things.

"It's something I had never (previously) been offered and previously, there's been a bit of a stigma around 'why are you talking to this person, there must be something wrong.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in other sports, it's why are you not seeking that avenue."

Wednesday head into today's back on the back of a four-match winless league sequence, their longest run without a victory since October 2021.

While Palmer and the fellow elder statesmen' in the Owls dressing room are maintaining calm and focus, the fact that the majority of fans also seem to be is just as important.

That was showcased in the midweek draw at Cheltenham, when the visiting support stuck with their side, despite seeing them trail 2-0 midway through the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer added: "In the dressing room, it is about calling for calm and being methodical in the way we go about things.

"The same goes for the fans and they showed that (at Cheltenham), they could feel we were getting back into the game and Cheltenham were feeling our power at the end of the game and they clapped us off the pitch and rightly so.

"As much as we’ve had a lot to shout about when things are going well, it's easy to be upbeat (then)."

Promoted with the Owls back in 2011-12 from this level, the versatile defender also acknowledged the need to last the course – with the post-Easter weeks being the time when the league table really counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "If I remember rightly, we were in a lot lower position than now for a lot of the time and then came on a run.

“We know the importance of a run at this time of season, definitely. I was then a young lad looking at it from an experienced point of view. Then, you are just desperate to play - and I can appreciate how the young lads now feel.