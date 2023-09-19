DIA de los Muertos - the Day of the Dead - is 'celebrated' in Mexico in late autumn.

In a footballing sense at Championship level, that term aptly describes Tuesday night's game at Hillsborough relatively early in this particular season of the year between two ailing Yorkshire sides who have been pretty lifeless so far in 2023-24.A loss for either will not inflict a terminal or a mortal wound, but it would be a grievous one - even though it is still only September - and would take some getting over.Both rival managers in Xisco Munoz and Michael Carrick have yet to see their sides win at league level in a brutal start to the campaign.In a combined total of 12 Championship appointments so far this term, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have taken a pitiful total of two points - one apiece - from a possible 36. They prop up the table and are only separated by goal difference.Excluding two EFL Cup wins, Boro have won just twice in their past 16 games under Carrick, including play-off matches. Their last league triumph was on April 19.

Munoz has not yet sampled a league victory in his time at S6. A loss tonight would put the Spaniard under major pressure.Should it be Boro who slump to defeat - if there is a loser - then the credit in the bank that Carrick secured following the Teessiders power surge into the play-offs last season will depreciate considerably.

Characteristically, the former Manchester United playing legend is remaining calm.

Sheffield Wednesday's under-fire manager Xisco Munoz. Picture: Steve Ellis.

He said: "It's not an all or nothing game by any stretch, it's another game."If you look at the table and you're judging that now, which is very, very early to do, and history will tell you how much does it mean at this stage?

"That's one way to look at it. For me, you have to be a bit more level than that and assess the group, what's going into performances, how we're playing. One game is not going to sway my mind on that by any stretch.

"It’s easy when we’re winning games and people are telling me I’m fantastic and the players are fantastic and everything is rosy. But often you learn quite a lot about yourself and other people when you’re having a bit of a tough time.

"I always knew at some point it would come. The key is how you deal with it and how you overcome it. The challenge is there for all of us and we have to embrace it."

For two teams who were involved in last season’s play-offs - Boro just 180 minutes from a Premier League return, while the Owls beat Barnsley at Wembley to earn promotion to the second tier of English football - few would have predicted them to be both marooned at the foot of the table.

Swansea City are the only other Championship club not to win in the league this season.

Boro’s poor start under Carrick is surprising, less so for Wednesday.

After the highs of Wembley, the Owls have self-imploded after controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri swapped Darren Moore with Munoz as manager.

In three months, Wednesday have gone from a team who collected a record-breaking 96 points in League One, to a shambles of a side who - in their not-so-narrow 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town at Hillsborough on Saturday - achieved the laughable statistic of having more foul throws (two) than attempts on goal (zero).

Laughable if it wasn’t so painful for the Hillsborough faithful, who chanted for Chansiri to sell the club on Saturday, and spray painted over a banner of the Thailand owner at the back of the Kop forcing it to be torn down before kick-off.

Munoz apologised to supporters after the Ipswich defeat, when a Conor Chaplin goal proved decisive. Wednesday were poor in the first half, improved a little after the break, but it was only goalkeeper Devis Vasquez who prevented a far bigger defeat.

But the Owls boss knows he will need more than words to placate a fanbase who are low in patience.

“Tuesday is an important game for us, but also I know it is an important game for them (Boro)” Munoz said.

“Sometimes we take one step forwards, (Saturday) we make two steps back in the first half because that’s not what we want.

“You cannot give 45 minutes to the opponent, because afterwards it’s very difficult to change.

“In the Championship you cannot give these presents, because you will lose the game. In this moment, that’s what we are, and we will try to change for the next one (game).

“One of the important things for our players to understand, is after you have some difficult moments, (Tuesday) we have another chance to take a step forward.”

Injured Owls trio Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and Bambo Diaby all missed the Ipswich defeat and will be assessed before kick-off.