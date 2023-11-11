Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall: Anthony Musaba on his Dutch football hero providing him with food for thought

ANTHONY MUSABA’S footballing hero serves not just as an inspiration for the Sheffield Wednesday winger from his formative years, but as an instructive figure to follow in the here and now.

Arjen Robben was the epitome of Dutch expressionism on the football field. A winger who could paint beguiling pictures on the green canvas - for club or when wearing the famous Oranje jersey.

His ability on the left and right, where he played as an inverted winger before it became fashionable, precedes him. Robben’s trademark was the cut-inside curler, an angled run off the right-hand side and arched left-footed finish.

So far this season, Wednesday have struggled to paint by numbers, let alone express themselves.

Anthony Musaba (right) celebrates with Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Di'Shon Bernard during the Owls' recent victory over Rotherham United. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Amid a pretty joyless landscape, Musaba - a two-footed winger capable of playing on both sides - is at least providing one or two pretty images.

Rather than exclusively hugging the touchline, Musaba has been handed a role further inside the pitch, while given a licence to cut inside and drift wide and drop deep where necessary.

The Dutchman looked the part in the last home game against Rotherham United, setting up both goals.

Earlier, he had found the net in the Hillsborough encounter versus Middlesbrough. He is yet to find his ‘inner’ Robben, but give it time.

Musaba told The Yorkshire Post: “Arjen Robben was the one for me. With his left foot and always coming inside. Each defender knew he would come inside, but they just couldn’t handle him and catch him when he went inside. He was fantastic.

"It’s a big part of my game. I am not on the left wing, but it’s still the same and I enjoy coming inside to shoot."

A young winger who is by no means the finished article, Musaba is also enjoying the defensive duties assigned to him, with work-rate without the ball being an essential part in the make-up of a modern-day wide-sided attacker.

Given the tactical set-up of Danny Rohl, which is based around high energy, complete with pressing 'triggers' to enable his side to counter-attack with pace and intent, it is a key component, with Musaba's energy, directness and pace making him a natural fit.

Alongside enjoyment, the other stand-out word that Musaba used to describe the Owls' regime under Rohl is clarity.

He continued: “I think with the position that the head coaching is playing me, it is giving me more freedom and the players know how to look and find me.

"It was good in the game against Rotherham and I hope it will be the same on Saturday.

"Now, we know what the coach expects from us and what we have to do - with and without the ball. It is now clear and we have a game plan.

"You have to enjoy it. In the end, you can enjoy it. It starts when they (opponents) have the ball; if you press well, they will lose the ball and you can start a counter-attack. We know how to work without the ball now.