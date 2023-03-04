THE only 'jolly up' that Will Vaulks would entertain is one that takes place at some sunshine destination to gloriously celebrate promotion at the end of a season and not before.

The midfielder is one of those proper, low-maintenance professionals whom all successful campaigns are forged around and the fan in the street can relate to.

Heading towards the business end of 2022-23, Sheffield Wednesday are in good hands with players and people like Vaulks around.

He came to Hillsborough not to mess about. He turns 30 in September and wants to reach that milestone as a Championship player; a promotion winner with Wednesday.

Will Vaulks.

Brought in primarily for his credentials in the middle of the park he may have been, but Vaulks was signed for another reason last summer, namely his character.

As were others such as Vaulks's ex-Rotherham United team-mates Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe – who also earned their stripes in promotion years with the Millers – David Stockdale and Reece James.

Had personality always been a key consideration when it came to recruitment at Hillsborough in recent times before that? Vaulks is not too sure.

He said: "The recruitment was to try and bring in people who were leaders and experienced. It's hard not to say too much; but players who want to go in the right direction and aren't here for a payday.

"It is a good group. I had numerous conversations with the manager last summer. A lot was to do with personalities and what he wanted to bring to the club that wasn't here before.

"That lads who came in are all hungry to play in the level above this level and none of us have come here for a jolly-up or pay-day.

"If I didn’t believe I could come to this club and have a positive impact and help it to a promotion, I wouldn't have come, it's not in my character. If you have enough players with that mindset, usually it breeds success and it will be for the years to come.

"Of course, you need ability. But looking at (former club) Cardiff. I was not involved in the side who got promoted (in 2017-18). But they would all say that ability wise in the Championship, they maybe were in the top ten, not even that.

"But purely it was togetherness, work rate and finding ways to win."

League One leaders Wednesday, who currently boast an outstanding 20-match club record unbeaten run at league level heading into Saturday's game, have certainly been doing that of late.

That unblemished sequence from mid-autumn and throughout the whole of winter would suggest it has been a pretty seamless ride.

But if you scratch below the surface, there has been some adversity to deal with along the way.

Importantly, the Owls handled it – by way of a frustrating sequence of three successive draws before Christmas when the mood music among Wednesdayites was different to what it is now – and it might just have been the making of Moore's class of 2022-23.

Vaulks continued: "I felt it at the time that this is so unnecessary with the noises I was hearing.

"Everyone was getting a bit carried away, but I felt: 'we haven't played well, but we have found a way to pick up points', so we know we have a good team and manager and know it will come good.

"Looking back, it was a catalyst for the good run we have been on. If we'd lost games, but played well, would we have got plaudits? I don't think so.

"Over 46 games, you are going to have games where you don't play well and have to find a way to pick up a point or hold onto a victory or not get beaten by a lot.

"You find out about team-mates, manager and club on how you deal with that little bit of a bad spell. You have this time in the bank."

In terms of a dressing room's development in terms of increased togetherness, gaining strength from those uncomfortable moments is also imperative.

Wednesday’s record unbeaten sequence and staggering return of 19 clean sheets in 32 league matches is a testament to that on a statistical level.

On the Owls' biggest growth area this season, Vaulks opined: "The collective mentality in the squad since I have been here.

"It was a bit fractured at times, the previous year (season) for certain and even at the start of the year (season) disappointment was overhanging from missing out in the play-offs last season.

"It takes time sometimes and the manager is a very calm influence on the squad.

"On the pitch, we have managed to keep body language a bit better.

"We know the fans here expect high standards and at times they won't be happy with the results or way we are playing at that current moment and it's dealing with that (sometimes).