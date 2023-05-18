Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United: I'm no quitter insists defiant Owls chief Darren Moore

Not in terms of Sheffield Wednesday's parlous play-off predicament against Peterborough United - even though the Owls must make history in terms of becoming the first side to turn around a four-goal deficit to progress in a semi-final since the format's inception in 1986-87.And certainly not in terms of his cherished managerial position at Hillsborough if, as the overwhelming majority of observers suspect, the Owls bow out at the semi-final stage for a second successive year tonight.Moore has found himself under scrutiny after last Friday's appalling 4-0 defeat in the first instalment at Posh which has left his side facing a minor miracle to turn things around.That will only increase should Wednesday be consigned to a third successive season in the third-tier.For his part, Moore, whose side amassed a record club total of 96 points in the regular campaign - the highest-ever number for a side not to be automatically promoted - is a fighter.On his desire to stay on next term, come what may, The Owls chief - who reports no injury concerns for this evening's encounter - said: "Absolutely, one hundred per cent - without a doubt."It is a wonderful, beautiful club with a wonderful, passionate fanbase. When you see this fanbase, you understand the magnitude of this football club."This club is to be embraced, in terms of (football) history and what it stands for in the pyramid of football and to be a manager of this club is an absolute honour and that is why I have always gone about my business and worked tirelessly to move the club forward."Over the last two seasons, there has been significant changes within the club in and around it and off the pitch and we will continue to work on that."I have a real love and affection for this football club because of the tremendous fanbase it has."Meanwhile, Moore says that he has been 'absolutely overwhelmed' by messages of support from the public after suffering online racist abuse in the aftermath of the Owls' heavy loss at London Road.Wednesday have already issued an immediate ban against the vile individual who racially abused Moore on social media.