After a stuttering run-up to Christmas and with one of League One's outstanding sides guaranteed to miss automatic promotion, Sheffield Wednesday could do with putting their foot down.

With three home games as 2022 turns to 2023, this is an ideal opportunity but they need to be better at Hillsborough to seize it.

The Owls finish their year at home to Port Vale on Thursday, and ring in the new one with matches against Cambridge United and Newcastle United, in the FA Cup third round.

For a team which is unbeaten in 11 matches yet also in unconvincing form, it is a chance to move through the gears.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will look to continue their good run of form at home to Port Vale tonight (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"We love playing at home," said manager Darren Moore. "We've got a real proud home record and we want to keep that going.

"Any game now has challenges and hurdles and that's the beautiful thing.

"It's really pleasing that the next three games are at home."

The gap between third-placed Wednesday and Barnsley in fourth is none points, albeit the Reds have two games in hand. By contrast, only four points separate leaders Plymouth Argyle from the Owls, with Ipswich Town sandwiched between them.

When it comes to pure home from, though, the Owls are only fifth in the standings. That needs to sharpen up if they are to claim one of the two automatic promotion spots.

Wednesday came from behind to win at Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day, ending a sequnece of three straight draws.

Lee Greogry went off injured but Moore is hoping he recovers for Thursday. He also hopes Mallik Wilks will be back after "personal reasons" kept him away from Fleetwood.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WDDDWW; Port Vale WLLWWW

Referee: S Oldham (Lancashire)