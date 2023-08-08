SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY supporters could well get their first sight of Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard and Devis Vasquez in Tuesday's night's encounter against an upwardly-mobile Stockport County side.

Defenders Valentin and Bernard were unused substitutes in Friday night's EFL curtain-raiser versus Southampton and an EFL Cup tie represents the perfect platform to hand them competitive action alongside recent acquisition Vasquez, who had a watching brief in the stands.

Close-season signing Juan Delgado was the sole new arrival who started against Saints, although Anthony Musaba, Ashley Fletcher and Reece James did come on from the bench.

For James, of course, it represents a second 'debut' after his loan spell at the club in 2022-23.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Xisco Munoz.

Handing starts to a number of the club's recent captures is likely to figure prominently in the thinking of Xisco Munoz.

Giving opportunities to the young and up-and-coming trio of Rio Shipston, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Jay Glover - who were involved in the club’s final pre-season friendly against Luton Town - could well also be in thoughts of the Owls chief, whose side face a Yorkshire derby at Championship rivals Hull City on Saturday.

Given that he is busy assimilating several new faces into his squad, any extra games in this particular competition - and in a pretty competitive environment - does not represent a hindrance to the Spaniard. Quite the opposite in fact.

Munoz commented: "We will try to give our best 11 because it is also important for everybody to have a lot of games (involvement).

"Because if we want to have one competitive squad, we need to play more games, more games and more games.

"I am sure we can see some players we played (on Friday) and other ones for that situation (cup game)."

Wednesday face a County side who, despite Saturday's 1-0 home reverse to Gillingham in their League Two opener, are tipped to be among the movers and shakers in the fourth tier this season.

Stockport have won just once in 13 visits to S6, a 4-2 success back in December 2002.