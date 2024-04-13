The Scot is an everyman footballer who has had his fair share of knocks, but not moaned about it and proceeded to pick himself up again. Not just at Wednesday, but also at Cardiff City and Heart of Midlothian.

In Edinburgh, Paterson was part of a Hearts squad who were relegated from the SPL in 2013-14 – a season which started with the Jambos being deducted 15 points after entering administration in June 2013.

He’s experienced considerable off-the-field club issues during his time at Hillsborough as well, culminating in relegation in 2020-21.

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson, pictured after the Championship draw with Norwich City. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Injuries have also blighted the landscape for the 29-year-old.

Like when he shattered his knee ligaments at Hearts, which prevented him from securing a dream move to Premier League side West Ham.

Paterson cracked on, just as he did following knee surgery in February, after having already been missing from first-team action since Christmas.

While some expected not to see Paterson, whose injury was more serious than first thought, again this season, he kept the faith and made sure it was not the case.

His reward came last weekend when he made his return in the win at QPR. It was his first appearance since Boxing Day.

Paterson has shown he can cope with adversity. And so have Wednesday in a season which has been bruising and bewildering in equal measure at times and threatened to floor them. It’s one which still has the brilliant potential to finish gloriously.

Paterson is not the sort who would want to miss that. His recent injury was something which just got in the way for a spell. Not like that time at Hearts.

He said: "That was definitely worse. A cruciate just before the transfer window opened. That’s part and parcel and it happens.

"And it happened for me at the worst time. I think I had 11 goals from right-back and I’d had a really start to my season and then did my cruciate..

"I think I’ve been lower in football, but injury-wise, that was probably my worst.”

Paterson has been an Owls player since September 2020.

Given the tumultuous experiences that he and other long-standing players such as Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass, Dom Iorfa and Cameron Dawson have been through, a strong and real bond has understandably grown among the club’s senior players.

The events in the final third of an unforgettable 2022-23 season which ended in such drama at Wembley following an emotional play-off ride for the ages strengthened it, as has what has happened in the current campaign where another memorable finish will hopefully transpire.

Sheffield Wednesday is in the soul of these players. But they are also mates playing for each other and not just the supporters.

Paterson continued: "All the boys here play for the fans. But we also all play for each other and look after each other.

"Any problems - whether if it’s football-related or off the field - we all look after each other and some of us have known and played together for a few years.

"We are all here for each other and now it’s about getting some results.

"We are not just sitting in the table and having a laugh playing football. We are in the trenches together and have been for a few years now.

"We’re friends for life and I’ve known a lot of these boys for years now.

"People change clubs every now and again and move onto different places. I have only been to three clubs in my life, so they all mean a lot to me.

"This club means a lot to many people and they want to see players going well for the badge and putting a bit of effort in."

While Paterson has coped with his fair share of injury issues at stages of his career, another sporting pursuit have helped in terms of handling it.

He is an avid angler. It’s something that serves as a distraction to the intensity of being a professional footballer.

It has also helped him in his current rehabilitation from surgery.

"It helps me massively, it’s a bit of peace and quiet,” he added.