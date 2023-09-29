That the statement arrives from their on-pitch leader in Barry Bannan adds a significant element of surprise to that startling observation. On one level at least.

There is considerable context to Bannan's thoughts. And a healthy amount of realism.

Yes, of course, Sheffield Wednesday are one of English football's grand old clubs for whom the overused term of 'sleeping giant' certainly rings true historically. They play another in Sunderland on Friday night.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday applauds fans following their side's defeat in the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary's Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In the here and now, they are also a newly-promoted club from League One who are doing it very tough with no wins in eight matches and propping up the table in a division which includes several big clubs armed with parachute payments and sizeable squads to match.

Given the Championship environment, securing another season of second-tier football in 2024-25 would constitute progress for Wednesday, given what they are up against. And whatever Dejphon Chansiri thinks.

Being realistic in a fraught situation is the pragmatic thing to do.

Whether under-fire head coach Xisco Munoz is around to hopefully pull the Owls away from trouble is likely to depend on up-coming events.

A first league victory of his reign, at the ninth time of asking, would buy him some precious time.

Bannan observed: "It was going to be tough times, we are in a different league, a harder league, with lots of new players.

"As a club - take away the fanbase and history - in this league right at the minute, we are probably a small club in this league as in the squad we have got. It's going to be tough.

"We are obviously a massive club in terms of fans and history, but not the big fish anymore.

"It's going to be hard, but I believe if we keep doing what we are doing and believing in Xisco and get behind him and the squad, there will be better times around the corner."

Wednesday's last high-profile home meeting with the Wearsiders ended the Owls' season in a fateful League One semi-final second leg exit in May 2022.

There will be no talk of revenge tonight, with the Owls too preoccupied with the importance of seeking a major catalyst in the context of their present-day fortunes to entertain themselves with hubris.

Bannan added: "It (a win) can change everything. That's what we really need, no matter how it comes.

"We need to get three on the board and a lot can then change.

"For the club at this moment in time, for everything that is going on, one Friday night could be vital.

"I watched Huddersfield against Coventry the other night and the interviews afterwards.

"Mark Robins was speaking about them having eight points from eight games and they got beaten in the final last year. The reporter said they were actually two points better off than at this point last season.

"That struck with me, it's still really early. I remember Nottingham Forest with Steve Cooper. They went on and got promoted (in 2021-22). I am not saying we are going to do that, but it is really early.

"Fans are saying 'well, it's all right saying it's still early, we are not seeing signs.' But as players, I believe we are. We are not a million miles away."

A boyhood Celtic supporter he may be, but Wednesday are a club which has inescapably seeped into the soul of Bannan.

Given his association with the blue and white half of Sheffield which now stretches back over eight years, they will always be one of his clubs.

As his capacity as the club's widely-respected captain, it was no surprise that Bannan spoke to the press ahead of Friday's match.

Ahead of previous big games, the Scot has fronted up. This was no exception.

Should things continue to go poorly for Wednesday tonight, the atmosphere has the potential to get toxic.

A protest against Chansiri in the 15th minute of the previous home game against Middlesbrough saw fans throw tennis balls onto the pitch.

A ‘black balloon’ protest is planned before kick-off ahead of Friday's televised match, so as to not disrupt the matchday action.

Bannan, for his part, is keeping out of the politics surrounding the club.

What is happening hurts him all the same, but he is conscious of the need to control what he can. On the pitch.

He said: "I have been here a long time and it's one of my clubs now and part of my life until the day I die and I'll be watching them to the day I die as well.

"Of course, what happens affects me and my private life as well.