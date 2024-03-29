It had been thought the Owls had until 5pm yesterday evening to finalise their 25-man senior squad list for the rest of the season, but it has since emerged that the deadline only applied to new registrations.

So with the addition of Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick taking the squad to 24, there is space if Paterson recovers sufficiently from knee surgery to feature between now and the May 4 trip to Sunderland.

The omissions of Gregory and Hendrick were largely because they had fallen out of favour with Rohl but both have been restored, with the German even hinting on-loan Newcastle United midfielder Hendrick could be in the squad for Swansea City’s Good Friday visit.

Rohl wanted slots open in case he found free agents he felt could enhance the squad. He could not.

Paterson is back in training but has not played since Boxing Day.

The now-29-year-old was signed by Garry Monk in September 2020 and is one of the leaders of the group. Not being on the field has not stopped that.

“He's a good guy,” said Rohl. “He has a lot of experience and knows a lot of situations.

BALANCING ACT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl must try to balance the fitness of his returning players with the need for points

“I know him from when he played for Cardiff and I was assistant manager at Southampton.

“It is helpful that everyone in the group likes him.

“They (the injured players) are involved in the meetings, they know what we have to do, they are speaking with the players and it doesn't matter if you're injured or available, this togetherness gives us a clear direction as a team. The atmosphere is fantastic because everybody is really focused on our next game.”

Paterson is not the only medium-term absentee, with the Owls targeting the April 6 trip to Queens Park Rangers for Josh Windass’ first appearance since late January.

RECOVERY: Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson had knee surgery in February

With Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda doubts for Friday after the injuries which saw them come off at Ipswich Town – and saw Poveda withdraw from international duty with Colombia – Rohl will have to be careful how he nurses players through eight crucial games between now and May 4.

“We know we need the points but it could be that there is a player I can give bench minutes (to) instead of as a starter and maybe that can help to protect him a little bit from new injury,” he explained.

“For some players there will not be enough time to be available for the next two games, then we have a normal week without a midweek game and this is a good feeling because I can bring the other guys hopefully closer and closer in the training sessions to being available as well.

INTERNATIONAL BOOST: Bailey Cadamarteri scored on his England Under-19s debut

"On Friday I will try to find a good balance. I have a big squad and everybody's ready. We will fight for the points.

“I hope (Windass can play) next week against QPR. He's closer and closer. He's been in some parts of training with us and it's good to see.

“Especially if you have games on Friday and Monday, it's always hard. After the game at Middlesbrough we have (nearly) a week to prepare the guys.”

The good news is everyone appears to have returned from international duty in good health, and Rohl suggested he might also factor in the good mood of players such as Bailey Cadamarteri.

The striker snubbed a call-up by Jamaica to make his England Under-19 debut against the USA and marked it with a goal. “For some players you have to keep the momentum if they're in a good way,” he said. “I'm a guy who supports and trusts them. I have to try to keep that momentum and you know what that means. There's a chance some players could be in the starting XI.”

A table so tight the Owls are a win away from five teams – although goal difference means two cannot realistically be caught on Friday – almost makes the final phase of the season a self-contained competition to stay in the Championship.

QPR and Birmingham City play each other on Friday, whilst Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle face the three leading contenders for the final play-off place.

“I think now it's a restart,” said Rohl. “For me it feels like the last games were four or five weeks ago.

“Now it's eight games to go and you can take it as a tournament now.

“We know exactly what everybody demands from us and we demand a lot from ourselves. Friday is about making a good start.

“It's really crazy. In two-and-a-half weeks we have five games, then we know exactly where we are and what we (will) need from the last three games. On the one side it's good, on the other side you have to come immediately in the first games and be there (at your best).