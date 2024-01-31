All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sheffield Wednesday v Watford: Danny Rohl in call to arms ahead of huge half-week in Owls' Championship season

THE FIRST part of a huge half-week in the season of Sheffield Wednesday takes place this evening - and Danny Rohl is under no illusions about its importance.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 31st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

The second-from-bottom Owls can move level on points with the side occupying the final place in the relegation zone in QPR if they beat play-off chasing Watford.

Just as importantly, victory would see Wednesday intensity the psychological pressure upon Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, the side hovering just above the bottom three.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Owls win would see them cut managerless Town's lead over them to just three points ahead of Saturday's big survival six-pointer at the John Smith's Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

While the importance of that fixture speaks for itself, the period leading up until Thursday evening's 11pm transfer deadline is also of major significance.

After bringing in loan duo James Beadle and Ike Ugbo in the first few weeks of the window, inward activity has stalled for the Owls.

In a bid to boost their firepower, Wednesday have targeted a beat-the-deadline move for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire and lodged a seven-figure bid, but face major competition from Blackburn Rovers. A successful move increasingly looks to be in doubt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the outgoing front, speculation continues to centre on the future of several senior players whose deals expire this summer.

Lee Gregory has lower-division interest - and Derby could be one possible option for the 35-year-old before the deadline - while George Byers has been linked with a move to Barnsley, with Blackpool also keen on the midfielder.

In the meantime, Rohl is preparing for tonight's encounter, with the Owls seeking to get back on track after successive league losses.

Rohl said: "We know now we have two important games, first with Watford and then Huddersfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is an important week, we invest a lot, we fight, our mentality is right and this is what we must continue to do. We need our intensity and the supporters can help with this.”

Josh Windass, rested in the FA Cup on Friday, is back in contention alongside Byers, despite speculation over his future.

Related topics:WatfordHuddersfield TownJosh WindassDerby