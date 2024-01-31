Sheffield Wednesday v Watford: Danny Rohl in call to arms ahead of huge half-week in Owls' Championship season

The second-from-bottom Owls can move level on points with the side occupying the final place in the relegation zone in QPR if they beat play-off chasing Watford.

Just as importantly, victory would see Wednesday intensity the psychological pressure upon Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, the side hovering just above the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Owls win would see them cut managerless Town's lead over them to just three points ahead of Saturday's big survival six-pointer at the John Smith's Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

While the importance of that fixture speaks for itself, the period leading up until Thursday evening's 11pm transfer deadline is also of major significance.

After bringing in loan duo James Beadle and Ike Ugbo in the first few weeks of the window, inward activity has stalled for the Owls.

In a bid to boost their firepower, Wednesday have targeted a beat-the-deadline move for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire and lodged a seven-figure bid, but face major competition from Blackburn Rovers. A successful move increasingly looks to be in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the outgoing front, speculation continues to centre on the future of several senior players whose deals expire this summer.

Lee Gregory has lower-division interest - and Derby could be one possible option for the 35-year-old before the deadline - while George Byers has been linked with a move to Barnsley, with Blackpool also keen on the midfielder.

In the meantime, Rohl is preparing for tonight's encounter, with the Owls seeking to get back on track after successive league losses.

Rohl said: "We know now we have two important games, first with Watford and then Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an important week, we invest a lot, we fight, our mentality is right and this is what we must continue to do. We need our intensity and the supporters can help with this.”