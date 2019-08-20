Sheffield Wednesday will visit Rotherham United in the second round of the Carabao Cup after Bury are expelled from the competition

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY will visit Rotherham United in all-South Yorkshire round-two tie in the Carabao Cup next Wednesday after receiving a bye into the second round

The development comes in the wake of Owls' scheduled opening-round encounter with crisis club Bury - pencilled in for Hillsborough last Tuesday - being suspended due to the parlous financial situation at the Lancashire outfit.

Bury have now been expelled from the competition, with the EFL ruling that the Owls have received a bye into round two.

The Owls game against the Millers will take place at the New York Stadium on Wednesday, August 28 (7.45pm).

Ticket details will be confirmed shortly.

The Millers - whose scheduled League One game with Bury this evening was postponed last week - beat the Owls in the club's last pairing in the League Cup format in a 2-1 home win in August 2013.