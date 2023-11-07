Sheffield Wednesday win appeal over Barry Bannan’s red card
Bannan was sent off 32 minutes into the Ashton Gate game for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity with his foul on Jason Knight just outside the penalty area.
Bannan's manager, Danny Rohl, argued it was anything but, with two covering defenders in the picture.
Although referee Lewis Smith disagreed, the Owls have successfully persuaded a Football Association disciplinary panel to overturn the decision, leaving the midfielder free to face the Lions in new manager Joe Edwards' first game in charge of them, at Hillsborough on Saturday.
Last week's game was at 0-0 when Bannan was dismissed, but the Robins went on to win 1-0 with a 64th-minute strike from Rob Dickie.
It kept Wednesday bottom of the Championship. They are still to win or score in three away games under Rohl, but they beat Rotherham United 2-0 in the German's only game at Hillsborough to date.