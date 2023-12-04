The 23-year-old could not have played senior football again for the Owls in 2023 as he was not registered on their 25-man squad list for the first half of the Championship season by previous manager Xisco Munoz.

With only 24 names included, Danny Rohl could have added him, but decided instead to go for experienced winger Marvin Johnson.

There has always been much talk of the Republic of Ireland youth international's potential, but it has only translated into 18 appearances for the Owls first team. He has had loan spells with Notts County and Swindon Town.

LOAN: Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan

A shoulder injury picked up at the end of last term stopped him pressing his claims to new manager Munoz in pre-season, and the Spaniard brought in senior centre-backs Di'Shon Bernard and Bambo Diaby.

With Brennan's contract up at the end of the season, the Owls are thought to be open to the idea of him moving on permanently when the transfer window opens in January.