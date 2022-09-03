Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Mighten on the role of his analyst dad in his career to date

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young forward, who joined the club at the start of this week from Nottingham Forest, has the game in his blood.

Born in the US state of Connecticut, Mighten’s father Eddie is a former soccer analyst working for ESPN.

His older brother David is a currently goalkeeper in the States, with Mighten and his family moving to Nottingham when he was three.

Mighten, an explosive talent who had his moments in his time at Forest last season – only to struggle for a consistent run of games – said: “My dad used to play and has his opinions, ways and taught me a lot.

"Not just his analyst side, but understanding of the game. He was a massive influence and idol.

"He is always there to guide me in the right direction. He’d been more involved when I was young and understanding the game. Now he likes to stand back and watch for his enjoyment.

"He is not one of those who commands me and tells me what to do. He gives me space now to figure out what I want to do.

On his move to Wednesday and rejecting interest from the likes of Hearts and Standard Liege, Mighten added: "There were clubs here and there in different regions and leagues.

"So there was lots to consider and think about. But with the decision I made, I stand by it and I am confident in the decision I made and am very happy to be here.