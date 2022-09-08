Sheffield Wednesday's American-born loanee Alex Mighten keen to focus on club and not country

The exciting forward, 20, who recently joined on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, has represented England from under-15 level to under-20s.

Despite being brought up in Nottingham, Mighten was born in the American state of Connecticut, with his family moving to the UK when he was three.

Eligibility rules mean that he could still represent the US senior side.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Alex Mighten, pictured during his time at parent club Nottingham Forest. Picture: PA

Reports at the end of 2021 said that Mighten was set to switch allegiance and commit his international future to the US after talks with Gregg Berhalter.

On his international future, Mighten, whose brother David is playing college football in the States, said: “I’m just focusing on my football here, doing as well as I possibly can here and whatever happens will happen.

“Ultimately it’s to get this team back up the Championship and doing as well as I can here.

“It’s nice to have options of course. I obviously have the option to change my allegiance having been born there, but the priority for me is to just get as many minutes (at Wednesday) and do as well as I can right now. That’s where my head is at.”

“I’m here now and the focus is on doing as well as I can here first and foremost.